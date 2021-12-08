Revitalising Selangor tourism

Tourism Selangor recently rolled out promotional initiatives to attract local tourists to travel within the state of Selangor.

Last week, Tourism Selangor organised a three-day event titled Pusing Selangor Dulu Travel Fair at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya, which was open only to the fully-vaccinated public.

The event was launched by Selangor State Executive Council member of tourism and environment Lee Hoy Sian.

At the event, Lee said the travel fair was launched to “reset tourism” and to revitalise the tourism industry in Selangor.

The state had attracted a staggering 30 million tourists in 2019, which had a positive impact on the state’s economy, particularly its tourism industry.

“The Pusing Selangor Dulu Travel Fair is among our many initiatives planned to revamp those numbers in this pandemic era,“ said Lee.