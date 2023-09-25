RM means ‘raining money’ for Penang manager, Sarawak retiree

TWO grand prize winners struck it big in the recent Magnum Life and Magnum 4D Jackpot Gold games respectively, achieving their life-long dreams of financial freedom.

It was a special “9.9-day” win for a manager from Penang, who won a staggering RM1,000 every single day for the next 20 years on Sept 9, while a 59-year-old retiree from Kuching won RM8.97 million in the Magnum 4D Jackpot Gold draw on Aug 19.

In an extraordinary turn of events, a manager of a local property company’s life took an amazing turn when he purchased a RM10 Lucky Pick Magnum Life ticket on Sept 9, after being prompted by the Magnum 4D outlet’s frontliners to view two lucky pick tickets displayed at the outlet’s counter window.

He was pleasantly surprised that one of the tickets had the exact time stamp that coincided with his time of birth, immediately having a gut feeling that this ticket was destined to change his life forever. Trusting his instincts, he bought that lucky pick ticket at a Magnum 4D’s Raja Uda outlet in Butterworth, Penang.

It was the best decision he ever made as the numbers 3, 4, 6, 7, 26, 28, 29, and 34 were the winning Magnum Life combination drawn for Draw ID 925/23.

The lucky winner has always been diligent about checking his Magnum 4D tickets through the MyMagnum 4D app, a habit he developed after a friend recommended downloading the app. On that fateful evening, his heart raced as he received a notification that declared him as the grand prize winner.

“Upon receiving the notification, I was so excited, and filled with overwhelming happiness and joy. It’s truly a dream come true after years of hoping to become a millionaire; it was a lucky pick ticket after all, and fate indeed had lucky plans for me. I also thank the outlet frontliner for pointing out the tickets to me.

“I’m extremely grateful that her actions changed my life forever. I wish I signed up as an M Premium member on the MyMagnum 4D app. If I did, I would have won an additional RM100,000 on top of my Magnum Grand Prize winnings for scanning my ticket before the draw. I will definitely sign up now. You never know, I might get a second chance at winning Magnum Life again.”

When asked about his plans, he expressed his intention to share his new-found wealth with his siblings. Now, he also intends to purchase a new car and a new home, but his heart is also set on making a difference in the lives of those in need through generous donations. “Where there is hope, there is always a way,” he said.

In another awe-inspiring turn of events, a 59-year-old from Kuching struck gold, winning a staggering RM8.97 million in the Magnum 4D Jackpot Gold draw on Aug 19.

The retiree claimed that his winning numbers, 395630+17, held a “profound significance” for him – last year, he lost his beloved mother and her hospital bed number 395630 became the inspiration for his selection. Combined with the digit 17, her birthday date, it was a winning formula that led to his extraordinary victory.

“I feel my mother’s love through this win. It was indeed a suspenseful night waiting for the results. Upon checking Magnum 4D’s website, I realised my numbers had struck gold. I believe it was my mother’s love that guided me to this win. It felt like a dream, and I couldn't sleep from all the excitement,” the winner said.

With RM8.97 million in his pocket, he plans to enjoy his retirement fully by travelling the world, buying a luxurious car, investing in real estate, and making generous charitable donations.

A Magnum 4D representative said: “Both wins are a testament that inspiration and luck can come from anywhere. These wins truly show that life-changing moments and dreams do come true. Congratulations to both winners on their incredible achievements!”