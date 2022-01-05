$!ROAR into 2022 with Tiger Beer

TIGER BEER has lined up an abundance of activities and promotions this festive season to evoke the Tiger spirit among fans. For starters, limited-edition Year of the Tiger bottles and cans have now hit the shelves nationwide for fans to usher in the festive cheer in time for the Lunar New Year celebrations.

From now until Feb 15, 2022, drinkers at participating restaurants, coffee shops, and food courts can collect bottle caps and stand to win attractive prizes such as 99.9g gold Tiger bars, ang pows worth RM888 and RM188, as well as exclusive Tiger Tiffin Carriers.

All they have to do is purchase participating Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) products and check underneath the bottle caps for the different variations of the word Tiger in Chinese characters to find out which prize they have won!

Shoppers at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets can now own one of CNY’s most coveted items – the exclusive Tiger Mahjong Set – at RM99, while stocks last, when they purchase three cartons of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia products, inclusive of either Tiger Crystal or Edelweiss.

For Tiger fans who purchase either three cartons of Tiger Beer or a carton of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal each can also take home the limited-edition Tiger Tiffin Carrier. Another highlight at these outlets will be the ‘Tiger Claw and Win’ motion sensor game.

Available for all shoppers who spend RM288 and above on a single receipt every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from now to Jan 23, 2022 with various prizes up for grabs for those who uncage their skills at the game.

In addition to that, Heineken Pop Up Cooler Bags are also redeemable for shoppers who purchase one carton of Heineken, and premium ang pow packets from Guinness are also available for those who spend RM200 and above on Guinness products.