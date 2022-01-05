$!ROAR into 2022 with Tiger Beer

TIGER BEER has lined up an abundance of activities and promotions this festive season to evoke the Tiger spirit among fans. For starters, limited-edition Year of the Tiger bottles and cans have now hit the shelves nationwide for fans to usher in the festive cheer in time for the Lunar New Year celebrations.
From now until Feb 15, 2022, drinkers at participating restaurants, coffee shops, and food courts can collect bottle caps and stand to win attractive prizes such as 99.9g gold Tiger bars, ang pows worth RM888 and RM188, as well as exclusive Tiger Tiffin Carriers.
All they have to do is purchase participating Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) products and check underneath the bottle caps for the different variations of the word Tiger in Chinese characters to find out which prize they have won!
Shoppers at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets can now own one of CNY’s most coveted items – the exclusive Tiger Mahjong Set – at RM99, while stocks last, when they purchase three cartons of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia products, inclusive of either Tiger Crystal or Edelweiss.
For Tiger fans who purchase either three cartons of Tiger Beer or a carton of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal each can also take home the limited-edition Tiger Tiffin Carrier. Another highlight at these outlets will be the ‘Tiger Claw and Win’ motion sensor game.
Available for all shoppers who spend RM288 and above on a single receipt every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from now to Jan 23, 2022 with various prizes up for grabs for those who uncage their skills at the game.
In addition to that, Heineken Pop Up Cooler Bags are also redeemable for shoppers who purchase one carton of Heineken, and premium ang pow packets from Guinness are also available for those who spend RM200 and above on Guinness products.
Meanwhile at selected 7-Eleven, BilaBila Mart and myNEWS stores, shoppers who spend above RM22.88 on a single receipt of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia products, will get RM5 Touch & Go e-wallet credits and stand to win Heineken merchandise or RM88 worth of even more Touch & Go e-wallet credits from now to Feb 15, 2022.
At selected 99 Speedmart outlets, every purchase of two cartons of participating HEINEKEN Malaysia products is entitled to RM20 worth of cash vouchers, while those who purchase a 12-can pack of Heineken can take home exclusive Glow-In-The-Dark Poker Cards.
Not to mention, participating Lotus’s outlets too will be running an exclusive festive promotion to give away two units of 99.9g
Tiger gold bars and 700 units of the limited-edition Tiger Mahjong sets for the exclusive festive promotion. Available from now until Jan 20, 2022 for those who spend RM200 and above on participating HEINEKEN Malaysia products, while stocks last.
Those who want to feel the CNY joy at home can turn to Drinkies.my and enjoy a variety of attractive promotions and stand to win prizes worth up to a total of RM888,888!
Until the end of February 2022, those who make any purchases via this e-commerce platform will receive a sure-win scratch card with an entry to the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game to win even more attractive prizes.
Visit Drinkies.my for more details and terms and conditions.
Heineken Malaysia Berhad managing director Roland Bala said: “CNY is one of the biggest celebrations of the year for many Malaysians, and 2022 is extra special for Tiger Beer so we are going all out with our promotions and giveaways. While we are excited to feature numerous attractive promotions and activities, Tiger Beer will also be roaring into the Lunar New Year with some novel experiences for loyal fans. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks, and it is time to make the Year of the Tiger our year to prosper.”
For more information on available promotions and activations as well as terms and conditions, visit their website.
*For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Enjoy responsibly. Do not drink and drive.