$!ROAR together with Tiger Beer

Tiger Beer initiates a global movement to encourage fans to UNCAGE their boldest ambitions in 2022, along with various other local activities to usher in a prosperous Year of the Tiger

The management team of Heineken Malaysia at last week’s media launch of the Tiger CNY 2022 campaign, The Year We ROAR Together.

THE year 2022 is remarkably special for Tiger Beer given the once every 12 years occurrence of the Year of the Tiger. To uncage the festive cheer for fans around the world, Tiger Beer has partnered with Son Heung-Min, a football icon from South Korea, in conjunction with the Lunar New Year celebrations to ignite a global movement and encourage fans to set aside their fears and achieve their boldest ambitions in 2022.

By dreaming big and never giving up, Son overcame challenges by uncaging his inner Tiger with his courage and determination to become a football star. Now, Son is declaring that for The Year of the Tiger, he is inspired to go after his boldest ambition yet – to win a major trophy for his country. Son, the official Tiger Brand Ambassador, has shared a series of emojis on his Instagram expressing his targets for the year and has incited fans to share their own bold goals too. All fans have to do is respond to the “My Year, My Goals” Instagram “Add Yours” story sticker feature, created by Tiger Beer with their own ambitions for the Year of the Tiger. While fans across the world rally with Son to express their own ambitions and inspirations for the Year of the Tiger, Tiger Beer Malaysia too launched its local Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign – The Year We ROAR Together – on a grand scale, today. Aimed to encourage fans to go all out to pursue their dreams and goals, the campaign is all about giving a voice to Malaysians to uncage their inner tigers – whether they’re born in the Year of the Tiger or not.





Upon the arrival of the management team of Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) and media representatives at Connection, Pavilion KL, they had the opportunity to feast their eyes on the traditional Asian street installations with a contemporary twist at the Connection area and score exclusive Tiger merchandise via the exciting game booths there. Guests were then ushered to the Grand Ballroom of JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur for the main launch event, where HEINEKEN Malaysia’s trade partners were also present.

Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia, took the stage to welcome guests before the rest of the Management Team joined him to officiate Tiger Beer Malaysia’s CNY campaign for 2022, followed by an exciting Tiger and lion dance performance to spark the festive spirit. Guests were treated to an array of CNY delicacies and electrifying stage performances to usher in the Year of The Tiger. Roland said: “After two years of challenges amidst the pandemic, we’re ready to make our mark and unleash our true potential. We believe everyone has an inner Tiger in them, therefore, we want our fans to UNCAGE themselves to take the leap of boldness and go all out to pursue their dreams and goals. With all the attractive festive promotions, we are also determined to bring exciting, groundbreaking experiences to our discerning drinkers.”

The activities along Connection, Pavilion KL will be open to the public from now until Feb 15 for fans to experience the festive vibes for themselves. Specially commissioned Tiger Roar Together art installations by three up-and-coming artists of diverse backgrounds – Thomas Powell, Sheena Liam and Pamela Tan – will be activated at the main entrance too. Fans can also redeem collectable Year of the Tiger Ang Pow packets, when they purchase RM88 worth of HEINEKEN Malaysia products at selected outlets in Pavilion KL, while stocks last. Various QR code touchpoints along the area also enable fans to engage with Tiger’s Augmented Reality (AR) ‘Roaring Greetings’ to interact virtually with a Tiger and generate inspiring CNY greetings to be shared with friends and family. At the same time, fans stand to win exclusive Tiger Mahjong sets with two weekly winners from now until Feb 15. These QR codes can also be found on Tiger’s limited-edition cans and other touchpoints, including print ads, during the festive period.

Tiger Beer’s efforts to champion the local art scene continue to grow. To spread the CNY cheer to other regions in Malaysia, Tiger engaged with various local artists to create exclusive Roar Together murals at eight different locations nationwide including Petaling Street’s famed Kwai Chai Hong. From Jan 14-20, visitors can view Kwai Chai Hong’s ‘Live Wild & Prosper’ installations by Alice Chang and Odd, giving fans even more Insta-worthy moments to welcome the Year of the Tiger.

More exciting news for fans is that for the first time ever, Tiger Beer will be venturing into the world of NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens) with an exclusive collaboration with Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC). The NFT collection, known as The Tiger Archives, features vintage Tiger artwork ingrained into the blockchain, and each artwork is uniquely drawn fully by hand. These NFTs will unlock a series of perks throughout the Year of the Tiger, from exclusive merchandise down to curated experiences by PMC. The Tiger Archives NFT collection will be released for sale on Jan 25. 30% of the proceeds will go towards supporting local musicians, artists and street food chefs via Tiger’s UNCAGE platform throughout the Year of The Tiger. For more information on local promotions and activations as well as terms and conditions, visit http://bit.ly/TigerCNY2022 .