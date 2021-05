After hanging up the mantle of Marvel’s Iron Man, actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are serving as Executive Producers for the upcoming series Sweet Tooth, alongside Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Based on the DC Comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth tells the story of The Great Crumble pandemic that wreaked havoc on the world a decade ago. It led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies born part human, part animal.

In typical human fashion, these hybrids are hunted by humans out of fear. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Together, the duo set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers – about Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. Their journey see them bumping into unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Robert Downey Jr. got involved when he heard about the series and thought it sounded interesting. “We heard there was this great graphic novel series,” he said. “And it just had this incredible emotional breadth of the storytelling.” The story of Sweet Tooth resonated with director Jim Mickle too. “I read Sweet Tooth when it first came out,” Mickle said. “I finished it and loved it. I think it was Jeff Lemire’s voice, and the way that he brings so much of himself.”

According to Collider, the tone of the adaptation will be bit lighter than the comic version. “We felt we could really hold on to the themes, but make it a more enjoyable place,” said Susan Downey. “I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together.” Before anyone get worked up about the slight changes, the comic author Lemire gave his blessings. “Some of the best parts of the show are some of the new characters,” Lemire said. “To see something that you created in a sketchbook walking in front of you on a film set — it’s wonderful.”