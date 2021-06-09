$!Ron’s Gone Wrong stars Zach Galifianakis as a buggy robot friend

In 20th Century Studios’ upcoming film Ron’s Gone Wrong, all of the children in the show get the toy and gadget of the century called the B Bot.
The animated comedy adventure follows a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney who might finally get a friend when his dad bought him the highly anticipated B Bot.
Barney named his “Best Friend out of the Box” Ron. Unfortunately for Barney, Ron isn’t like the other B Bots because it’s ‘socially awkward’ in a robot way.
Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of Zach Galifianakis (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Shazam!”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Ed Helms (“The Office”), Justice Smith (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2“), Kylie Cantrall (“Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”), Ricardo Hurtado (“The Goldbergs”), Marcus Scribner (“Black-ish”), and Thomas Barbusca (“Chad”).
The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on “Cars 3” and “The Good Dinosaur”) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (“Arthur Christmas”) with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on “Coco” and “The Incredibles 2”) co-directing.
The script is written by Peter Baynham (“Arthur Christmas,” “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”) & Smith.
Julie Lockhart (“Shaun the Sheep Movie,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.
Ron’s Gone Wrong premieres in cinemas on October 21, 2021.