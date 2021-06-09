$!Ron’s Gone Wrong stars Zach Galifianakis as a buggy robot friend

In 20th Century Studios’ upcoming film Ron’s Gone Wrong, all of the children in the show get the toy and gadget of the century called the B Bot.

The animated comedy adventure follows a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney who might finally get a friend when his dad bought him the highly anticipated B Bot.

Barney named his “Best Friend out of the Box” Ron. Unfortunately for Barney, Ron isn’t like the other B Bots because it’s ‘socially awkward’ in a robot way.