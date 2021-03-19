Root for Malaysia’s teams as they fight for a spot at Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Garena just announced the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG), which will feature US$2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire’s largest ever! Taking place in Singapore on 22 and 29 May 2021, FFWS marks the beginning of a return to normalcy for Free Fire international esports, after tournaments in 2020 were held online. The World Series is Free Fire’s largest and most iconic esports tournament – the inaugural Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio was watched by more than 2 million concurrent online viewers at its peak, which was then the world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts. The FFWS 2021 SG will host the Play-ins on May 22 and the Finals on May 29. Previously announced to take place on April 24 (Play-Ins) and May 1 (Finals), the dates were shifted to accommodate the global pandemic situation. The FFWS 2021 SG highlights Garena’s continued efforts to delight the global community with competitive and engaging esports content – all while prioritising the safety of all involved. Garena will ensure that all activities are in line with prevailing public health protocols and travel policies. What’s at stake?

Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game created specifically with mobile gamers in mind. The tournament will see 22 teams from across 14 regions to compete for the title of being the Free Fire world champion and a slice of the US$2,000,000 prize pool. The Play-Ins will feature 12 teams who placed either first or second in their regional-level tournament. The top two teams from the Play-Ins will then join the top 10 seeds from each regional-level tournament in the Finals. The teams will battle over 6 rounds – across all 3 maps – to be the last one standing, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills. MCP teams fight for a spot in FFWS 2021 SG