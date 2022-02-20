Rootbeer & Coffee

The revamped Seremban Drive-Thru outlet is the first in the country to have both an A&W and a Jamaica Blue

The Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Dato’ Seri Haji Aminuddin Bin Harun, commemorated the opening of the newly refurbished A&W Seremban Drive-Thru outlet on Feb 17, essentially giving Seremban residents something truly new and unique to experience in their own city. Paying homage to A&W’s long-standing presence in Malaysia, the outlet – which has been an iconic landmark in Seremban, creating memories amongst its residents since 1978 - has been invigorated a retro-themed concept featuring a modern take on chic retro design for the outlet.

The new vibe of the restaurant overlooking the beautiful Seremban Lake Garden has been designed to appeal to a new generation of discerning consumers while staying true to the brand’s rich heritage and legacy in Malaysia, dating back to 1963 when A&W became the first fast-food restaurant to be established in the country. “As generations have changed over the decades, so do consumer behaviour and trends. In this regard, it is only natural that A&W continues to innovate and evolve. We have been on a mission to rejuvenate the brand to make it more relevant and appealing to consumers today, especially the younger generation, who are more astute and discerning than ever before. This modern-retro concept is a product of this new direction, which is not limited to aesthetics alone, but incorporates a total revitalization of our offering to consumers,” said Sophia Ch’ng, Director of A&W Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. In a historic development in keeping with the inclinations of the younger generation, particularly the trending coffee culture, part of the refurbishment will also include the new world-famous coffee brand Jamaica Blue owned by Inter Mark Resources. This makes the outlet the first in the country to have both an A&W restaurant and a Jamaica Blue. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant and rich tones of the Jamaica Blue Mountains – one of the best coffee-producing regions in the world - Jamaica Blue will serve patrons of A&W Seremban Drive-Thru with its own specialized selection of coffee beverages, created by a dedicated team of experienced and knowledgeable baristas. “Together with the incorporation of Jamaica Blue, A&W Seremban Drive-Thru will bring something totally new, unique and refreshing to residents here. Ultimately, our aim is to create the perfect setting and atmosphere for the community here to truly enjoy and call their own, building on an already iconic landmark in Seremban,” said Ch’ng.