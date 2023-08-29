Salt, stress & stroke: A lethal combination

MANY Malaysians are unaware of the impact of salt in their diet. The British Heart Foundation in their “Heart Matters” magazine believes that salt could be sabotaging your health due to its high sodium content. It consists of 40% sodium and 60% chloride but the sodium content, if not managed carefully in our diets could lead to health complications.

Salt is needed by the body but not much. Currently, the recommended salt intake for adults is less than 6gm a day but more is consumed daily, people regularly consume 9gm, not realising the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia.

Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida cardiologist Dr Bussie Evans believes more can be done to bring down the level of salt consumed.

“Ideally, home-cooked food instead of packaged and tinned food can make a huge effect in salt consumption. And when cooking at home, avoid salt and instead use herbs and spices for flavour, instead of salt.

“Also, for example soy sauce and barbecue sauce can really add on sodium intake to the body and people are advised to read the level of sodium or salt in the food labels,” he said.

Another side effect of high salt consumption is its effect on stress, as studies by the University of Edinburgh have shown that high salt content in the body elevates stress levels, and more research needs to be carried out to see the co-relation between salt and stress levels in the body.

Salt and stress are a dangerous combination for those with hypertension (high blood pressure). To check on one’s blood pressure and heart health, a regular monitoring system has to be put in place, not only at clinics and hospitals but at home. Did you know that a simple habit of regular home blood pressure monitoring can significantly reduce your risk for stroke by 54%?

Regular checking can reveal abnormalities, as the normal reading is 120/80, but to ensure accuracy, blood pressure can be taken at regular intervals, using a good blood pressure monitor and OMRON Healthcare’s Japan-imported blood pressure monitors are clinically validated and meet the highest standards of precision and reliability.

OMRON Healthcare sets the standard as its range of connected devices also linked with the OMRON Connect mobile app, which automatically records and keeps track of blood pressure readings anytime, anywhere. These readings help with monitoring trends and changes, giving valuable insights about your blood pressure, and can be programmed to give reminders for medication times as well. One’s health data can easily be uploaded, stored and shared with loved ones and doctors, ensuring that you will always have the information you need at your fingertips.

In return for the trust placed in OMRON, the HealthGift digital rewards programmes awards points (collected in the form of HealthCoins) for health prevention activities such as the regular measuring of one’s blood pressure.

These HealthCoins can then be redeemed for vouchers such as Shell, Touch ’n Go, Family Mart and much more. Additionally, HealthGift users can also participate in the monthly or quarterly bidding to win exciting prizes such as Dyson home appliances, iPads and more!

Thus, through regular monitoring OMRON aims to build a community of health conscious individuals, so action can be taken at the right time for those with heart conditions and other related heart conditions.

