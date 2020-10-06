Sammi Cheng and Charlene Choi shine in thriller Fatal Visit

The film Fatal Visit directed by Calvin Poon and starring Sammi Cheng, Tong Dawei and Charlene Choi have been nominated for several awards since its debut.
Actresses Sammi Cheng and Charlene Choi were nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively in the 39th Hong Kong Film Award. The film itself was nominated in the 16th Zurich Film Festival too.
Fatal Visit is based on a stage play of the same title written by the Hong Kong famous stage play writer, Candace Chong. The film version is rewritten by Hong Kong Best Screenplay Award winner, Philip Yung. It was filmed across America, Canada, China and Hong Kong.
The story follows a woman named Yanny (Charlene Choi) who tried to avoid her failed relationship by escaping to America from Hong Kong to meet her long-lost girlfriend, Ling (Sammi Cheng).
Ling and her husband, Tang (Tong Dawei) live a peaceful and happy life. However, Yanny soon discovers a secret and possibly sinister side to them during her stay.
With everyone hiding their own secrets, the intrigue gradually reveals a tale of murder, loneliness and suspicion of strangers far away from home in America.
The director, Calvin, praised the leading actors for their performing the most intense emotions during filming.
"We may feel that time is always unpredictable and always moving faster than our imaginations especially over the half to a year ago. Due to the frequent changes of the cinema's requirements, we don't even have time to react let alone to feel or to think,” he said.
“However, Fatal Visit has melancholy represented those unpredictable moments in real life. Meanwhile, I was so amazed by the performance of the actors who has made San Jose closer. Bless to all the unpredictable changes inside and outside of the film that have made the film vivid and more meaningful!"
Fatal Visit will be showing in Malaysian cinemas on October 15, 2020.