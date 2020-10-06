Sammi Cheng and Charlene Choi shine in thriller Fatal Visit

The film Fatal Visit directed by Calvin Poon and starring Sammi Cheng, Tong Dawei and Charlene Choi have been nominated for several awards since its debut.

Actresses Sammi Cheng and Charlene Choi were nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively in the 39th Hong Kong Film Award. The film itself was nominated in the 16th Zurich Film Festival too.

Fatal Visit is based on a stage play of the same title written by the Hong Kong famous stage play writer, Candace Chong. The film version is rewritten by Hong Kong Best Screenplay Award winner, Philip Yung. It was filmed across America, Canada, China and Hong Kong.

The story follows a woman named Yanny (Charlene Choi) who tried to avoid her failed relationship by escaping to America from Hong Kong to meet her long-lost girlfriend, Ling (Sammi Cheng).

Ling and her husband, Tang (Tong Dawei) live a peaceful and happy life. However, Yanny soon discovers a secret and possibly sinister side to them during her stay.