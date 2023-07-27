Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 sets the new standard to bring Galaxy’s premium experience to a tablet

PETALING JAYA: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announces its new Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium product portfolio that redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom.

Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating, Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, both indoors and out.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design,” said President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh.

“The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly,” he added.

Discover a World of Entertainment and Inspiration on the Go

Whether playing games or watching videos, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an entertainment experience that is immersive and portable. Galaxy Tab S9 series’ HDR10+ ensures scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimisation with a wide range of colors and brightness.

The dynamic refresh rate of the Galaxy Tab S9 series automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimised battery efficiency. Eye Comfort also reduces eye strain with low blue light, reduced by more than 70 per cent. It brings sharp details to life, making photography, blueprints, animations and more look crisp and clear. Plus, the 16:10 aspect ratio presents TV and movies as they are meant to be viewed.

Entertainment on the Galaxy Tab S9 series’ is enhanced by spacious audio delivered through 20 per cent larger quad speakers with sound by AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. To ensure a cinematic sound experience, Galaxy Tab S9 users can also choose from customised sound settings for gaming, listening to music, taking video calls and more.

For those who want to take their entertainment outdoors, innovative Vision Booster technology is now on Galaxy Tab S9 series. It automatically detects bright lighting conditions and adapts to keep the screen vivid. And with the Smart Book Cover that stands all on its own, adjust the device to either portrait or landscape orientation for hands-free viewing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is sleeker than ever, but it packs a punch. Every device is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same lightning-fast mobile processor in Samsung’s latest smartphones. For the first time on a Galaxy tablet, advanced vapor chamber technology helps power streaming, gaming or video editing marathons. Following close collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners, Galaxy Tab S9 users will benefit from optimized large-screen gaming experiences.

Embrace the freedom to bring ideas to life with ease

Every premium Galaxy Tab S9 device comes with the one tool tablet users love and want most: the Galaxy S Pen. Offering a pen-on-paper-like experience, Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, opening up more possibilities for where users can capture and express their ideas.

The S Pen can also write in search bars, browsers and app stores, and new bidirectional charging ensures it gets power no matter which way it faces when in its cradle. Users can upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition for an even more premium experience. The S Pen Creator Edition is designed with textured material for a comfortable grip and a wider tilt angle that makes creating more intuitive.

The immersive displays of the Galaxy Tab S9 series are the ideal backdrop for any project. With Multi Window, up to three apps can display as an organized grid of easily adjustable windows. Do research in a browser, reference an image from Samsung Gallery and sketch out ideas in Samsung Notes, all simultaneously in one view. Or with Pop-Up View, apps can be viewed as floating windows while still showing the full home screen.

When travelling or working on the go, Galaxy Tab S9 series’ Book Cover Keyboard and DeX Mode can simulate a desktop experience with maximum tablet portability. The Book Cover Keyboard’s adjustable angles and backlit keypad feel like a lightweight PC. Meanwhile, DeX Mode has an easy-to-follow cursor, flexible window resizing and positioning, and Second Screen capabilities to mirror or extend the PC screen to tablet. In a Google Meet call, collaborate more easily by sharing the screen and co-editing a live Samsung Notes document at the same time.

Designed to inspire spontaneous productivity as well as enhance creativity, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is a powerhouse for creative portfolios with new and enhanced apps for every personal passion. Fan-favorite GoodNotes offers a new note-taking and journaling experience on Android for the first time, launching exclusively for Galaxy tablet users. Plus, notes created in GoodNotes on all platforms can easily be shared and co-edited simultaneously.

The pro-level LumaFusion video editing app makes work easy when creating sharable content. Images and videos — even large files — taken on your Galaxy smartphone camera can be easily shared to Galaxy Tab S9 series with Quick Share. LumaFusion takes full advantage of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s expansive screen to ensure editing videos is precise.

Clip Studio Paint has been transformed into a streamlined tablet interface for drawing, painting and more. Meanwhile, ArcSite empowers designers and professionals by transforming their creative vision into meticulously crafted 2D CAD blueprints, comprehensive site plans, and accurate estimates. Through close collaboration with Google to optimise large screen experiences, users can benefit from partner apps to easily complete tasks and turn ideas into reality on the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Get the most out of a complete premium experience, inside and out

With its distinctive device experience, The Galaxy Tab S9 series also integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem. Using creative tools is simple when Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are connected to other devices. Multi Control makes copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone seamless, allowing users to control their smartphone with a Galaxy Tab S9 touchpad.

To match its premium software experiences, the Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout. Measuring as thin as 5.5mm for Tab S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is lightweight and slim, but also durable with an IP68 rating.

They are also built to handle bumps and scrapes thanks to a body reinforced with Armor Aluminum. For those whose best ideas strike in unexpected places, this is the perfect partner, usable in rugged environments and able to withstand a busy day out. And the new Outdoor Cover offers even more peace of mind for tablet users looking for more protection.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is yet another example of Samsung’s commitment to building technology that enriches people’s lives while minimizing its environmental impact, without compromise. Compared to previous generations, the Tab S9 series features a wider variety of recycled materials in both internal and external components. It also comes in a redesigned packaging box and the paper used for the packaging box is 100 percent recycled paper.

Availability

Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available in Malaysia nationwide starting from 18 August 2023.

The series comes in two colors, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

To find out more about the pre-order offers, please visit: www.samsung.com/my/offer/flip5-fold5/#preorder-tab

To learn more about Galaxy Tab S9 series, please visit: www.samsung.com/my/tablets/galaxy-tab-s9/

Pre-order now at www.samsung.com/my/tablets/galaxy-tab-s9/buy/