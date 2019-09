SAMSUNG Electronics Malaysia aims to provide Malaysian customers with a cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow with its new Wind-Free wall-mounted air conditioner – the AR9500M.

The new AR9500M provides customers with the ideal solution to maintaining a comfortable room temperature, using wind-free cooling technology to gently disperse cold air through 21,000 micro air holes. Wind-free cooling is a two-step cooling system which first lowers temperatures in “Fast Cooling Mode”, then, automatically switches to “Wind-Free Cooling Mode” which creates “still air” once it reaches the desired temperature. This approach can also reduce energy consumption by up to 72%.

“Unregulated thermal comfort can affect the well-being, morale or physical health of a person. With this understanding, Samsung strives to provide Malaysians with an innovative solution through our Wind-Free technology, which produces gentle air spread evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable temperature, without any unpleasant direct airflow,” said Samsung Electronics Malaysia’s head of Consumer Electronics Business Jimmy Tan.

In line with energy-saving requirements, the AR9500M uses Samsung’s proprietary Digital Inverter 8-Pole with POWERboost technology, which generates fewer torque fluctuations – reducing the overall energy required while shortening the time needed for the compressor to reach its maximum speed.

Samsung’s world-first digital Inverter 8-Pole compressor consumes only 32% of the energy used by conventional air conditioning models, saving 68% of energy usage. It maintains the desired temperature without having to frequently turn on and off, creating lesser noise, while being more durable and efficient.

The AR9500M is wifi enabled and can be controlled anywhere through Samsung’s Smart Things app. Users can remotely regulate the temperature, adjust settings, receive real-time updates about the air conditioner’s performance and daily energy usage, as well as troubleshoot solutions when a repair is needed.

In support of the smart home living concept, Samsung has launched its “A Cooling Revolution” promotional campaign. From now until Dec 31, customers who purchase Samsung’s Wind-Free Air Conditioner at selected Samsung brand shops can enjoy 2+10 years warranty coverage! This enhanced warranty coverage package includes a full two-year warranty and ten-year compressor coverage.