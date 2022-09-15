Samsung Malaysia Electronics takes the Klang Valley by storm

If the weather was looking a little Bora purple to you earlier today, don’t worry - you were probably just caught in the Samsung Malaysia Electronics #UnfoldYourWorld Day. This day is part of a passion programme that saw over 300 Samsung Malaysia’s employees from the field force to the management team descending throughout the entire Klang Valley to engage, connect, and share their Galaxy experience with Samsung fans. The locations covered over 300 Samsung Electronics Stores in 230 locations, including major malls such as KLCC, Mid Valley Megamall, One Utama Shopping Centre, Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid and The Gardens Mall.

‘’When Samsung first launched the highly celebrated Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones, we opened up a new mobile category and experience engineered for a new era. In order to continue delivering the most personalised user experience, Samsung remains committed to putting customer needs and desires at the heart of every product,” Edward Han, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics said. “In directly connecting with existing and future Samsung mobile phone users at our experience stores, we aim to #UnfoldYourWorld to a whole new era of foldable smartphones by sharing the full breadth and depth of the Galaxy ecosystem, in addition to gathering consumer feedback to help improve the way we do business.”