Samsung sends the Galaxy S10 into the stratosphere

SPACE is the final frontier and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic Galaxy S series, Samsung will be sending the brand new Galaxy S10 into space.

Malaysia was selected to be first market in the world to attempt this ambitious venture whereby upon reaching 80,000ft above sea level, the S10 is set to take an epic bird’s-eye shot of the earth to highlight its pro-grade camera and ability to record videos in HDR10+.

In a spectacular event held at SkyAvenue, Genting Highlands, today, Samsung also showcased its full line of the Galaxy S10 smartphones and their variants.

“The past decade has been illustrious for us – we have revolutionised the smartphone landscape by reinventing the device we hold firm in our palms and close to our hearts. We introduced many of the world’s firsts and what was once unimaginable, is now the norm. But we are far from resting on our laurels,” said Yoonsoo Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.