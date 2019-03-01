Samsung sends the Galaxy S10 into the stratosphere

SPACE is the final frontier and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iconic Galaxy S series, Samsung will be sending the brand new Galaxy S10 into space.
Malaysia was selected to be first market in the world to attempt this ambitious venture whereby upon reaching 80,000ft above sea level, the S10 is set to take an epic bird’s-eye shot of the earth to highlight its pro-grade camera and ability to record videos in HDR10+.
In a spectacular event held at SkyAvenue, Genting Highlands, today, Samsung also showcased its full line of the Galaxy S10 smartphones and their variants.
“The past decade has been illustrious for us – we have revolutionised the smartphone landscape by reinventing the device we hold firm in our palms and close to our hearts. We introduced many of the world’s firsts and what was once unimaginable, is now the norm. But we are far from resting on our laurels,” said Yoonsoo Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.
“Today, you will see that we have created a new standard for all of you who desire and expect more from your mobile companion. The Galaxy S10 is constructed with pragmatic intelligence and crafted to design perfection so people can unlock their potential and experience the world like never before. This is a very special year for us at Samsung because this is our tenth year of relentless innovation to bring you, the people, the next-generation smartphone,” he added.
Those who pinned the location closest to the Galaxy S10’s landing site will stand a chance to win a brand-new Galaxy S10 known as “Be Unbeaten”.
The contest will run from the launch day of March 1, 2019 until March 4, so netizens have the weekend to predict the landing site.
“This ‘Be Unbeaten’ stunt is a reflection of our vision in Samsung – how we are constantly innovating to break boundaries and striving to reach greater heights. Globally, this is Samsung’s inaugural attempt and we at Samsung Malaysia are proud to be the first market in the world to attempt it. We will be propelling ten units to the stratosphere, so ten of the most accurate forecasters will win our brand new Galaxy S10. This is one epic contest you may just want to participate in!” added Kim.