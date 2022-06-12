Sans Wellness Celebrates 22nd Anniversary

Badminton queen Goh Liu Ying appointed brand ambassador

Sans Wellness, which is Malaysia’s No. 1 Naturopathic Wellness centre, has appointed Malaysia’s badminton queen Goh Liu Ying as its brand ambassador in conjunction with the company’s 22nd anniversary celebration. Established in 2000, Sans Wellness has over 22 years of experience in helping clients to improve their health and vitality. Its trademark therapy, Genkilogy, is based on five major principles of purifying the body; Genki-Physio circulation to clear the qi (life breadth), blood and lymph; healthy lifestyles; sufficient nutrients; and maintaining a balanced mind, body and spirit. Combining the best of traditional Chinese medicine and Western physiotherapy, this natural therapy unleashes the body’s meridian points, readjusts postures and strengthens muscles to relieve the body from pain, numbness and other discomforts. Sans Wellness founder and CEO Dr Grace Tan San Chin said her company’s natural therapy services are equivalent to comprehensive health management.

“They include the use of light therapy to activate parts of the body with blockages, complemented with a special physical therapy to clear the meridian or acupuncture points. By relieving these acupuncture points, the qi, blood and lymphatic fluid will flow and function more smoothly. At the same time, the body’s parasympathetic nerves are reactivated. Tense spots in the body are calmed with gentle massages to relieve the muscles.” Genkilogy natural therapy has served more than 100,000 clients who sought treatments for various sub-health conditions such as shoulder and neck pain, headache, insomnia, tinnitus and hormonal imbalances. This therapy is particularly effective for the treatment of stiff shoulders and cervical vertebrae (neck bone), which are common problems faced by many modern people. The results that come after the Genkilogy natural therapy are deep relaxation and rejuvenation. Currently, there are 11 Sans Wellness centres operating in the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru and the state of Pahang in Malaysia, as well as in Indonesia. With recognitions from more than 20 local and international bodies, it is also a highly recommended brand by domestic consumer groups. Looking to the future, Dr Grace Tan said: “Sans Wellness will continue to develop the company’s business model, enter new areas and achieve new milestones.”

In tandem with its corporate development, the company is launching a series of events and distributing gifts to celebrate its 22nd anniversary in various branches. Malaysian badminton queen Goh Liu Ying, who won many local and international competitions, has been invited to become the company’s brand ambassador. In badminton mixed doubles, Goh Liu Ying was once the third highest ranked player in the world. She has competed in the Olympic Games three times and won a silver medal. Having won many well-known tournaments locally and abroad, Goh demonstrated the positive energy of a woman, which is in line with Sans Wellness’ commitment to promoting comprehensive women’s health preservation. “At Sans Wellness, we believe that Goh Liu Ying is the most suitable person to represent our brand image,” Dr Grace Tan said. “Moreover, Goh Liu Ying trusts our Genkilogy’s comprehensive health management technique to relieve all the health-related issues that she has been facing over the years.”