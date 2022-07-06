$!#SAPOTLOKAL with Disney+ Hotstar this Hari Raya Haji

AS we come together to celebrate Hari Raya Haji over the long weekend, sit back, relax with your family and friends, and enjoy some of the hottest releases on Disney+ Hotstar. We’ve lined up a selection of local shows from our own backyard – from animations to comedies to dramas, there is something for everyone! Here are our top picks that will keep you and your loved ones entertained this holiday weekend.

Ejen Ali Season 3 Not just for kids, Ejen Ali appeals to all of us with his story. Season 3 follows the titular character and the young Ejens from MATA Academy as they reunite for a secret competition at the MATA Arena. Ali strives to honor his late mother’s legacy and become the MATA Arena champion, but he must find his way without the supercomputer device IRIS, amidst intense competition from highly-skilled International Ejens. As the competition progresses, a secret plot to disrupt MATA and gain control over the futuristic city of Cyberaya comes to light. Follow Ejen Ali’s adventures as new episodes unfold every Saturday.

Ejen Ali: The Movie Can’t get enough of Ejen Ali? Double your spy shenanigans this weekend with the Ejen Ali movie! After being accidentally recruited as a spy, 12-year-old Ali has now grown to embrace his role in secret agency Meta Advance Tactical Agency (MATA) to protect the futuristic city of Cyberaya from outside threats. As MATA seeks to upgrade its gadgets for its agents, Ali embarks on a mission to stop a plot against Cyberaya but begins to question his loyalty as events unfold. Find out whether Ali can overcome the struggles of his new role in this animated movie that will delight both kids and adults alike.

Melur Untuk Firdaus Love drama? This one’s for you! Starring rising local stars Meerqeen and Anna Jobling, this series follows the struggles of Firdaus as he is forced to abide by the seven conditions given by Melur, his wife in an arranged marriage. The plot thickens as it is revealed that he is doing this in order to continue a relationship with his lover. Will Firdaus be able to balance the demands of both his wife and lover, and maintain harmony within this tangled trio? Each new episode is available on Disney+ Hotstar up to 15 hours ahead of primetime television so be the first to find out how it all plays out when the series finale airs on July 15!

Keluarga Untuk Disewa Starring the late Adibah Noor, this series tells the story of Aina, who survived a tragic road accident that killed her entire family. Aina suffers from amnesia after the accident and is taken in by her grandmother, Puan Sri Maimon (Adibah Noor) who hires a group of strangers to pretend to be Aina’s family. Despite their best efforts and intentions, hijinks unfold as Aina grows suspicious of her “family members”. Watch how she discovers the truth in this series that is sure to provide comedic relief for the whole family.

Roxy Aqil and Arissa, a working couple, have been struggling to find a domestic helper who can keep up with their busy lifestyle and high expectations. Problem-solver Aqil tries to help by bringing home a human robot to work as their “helper”. Enter Roxy the robot, who takes control of the household and seems to be the perfect solution, but things quickly take a comedic turn for the worse when human emotions come into play. Will Roxy be the best helper ever or will the family have to give her up? Stream the series on Disney+ Hotstar to find out.