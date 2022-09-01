Sarawak woman hits RM13.59m Magnum 4D Jackpot

A lucky woman from Sarawak has just won Magnum 4D Jackpot 1st Prize amounting to RM13.59 million. The homemaker has always been purchasing random lucky numbers according to her institution and lucky inspiration in every draw. She learned to play Magnum 4D Jackpot in 2016.

The lucky winner played the 4D Jackpot by purchasing a System-10 ticket. The winning numbers 9933 (2nd Prize) and 6190 (3rd Prize) were inspired randomly by her intuition. “I personally do not fancy any specific numbers when I go to purchase the ticket. I always buy numbers randomly, for example, receipts, signboards, RM notes serial numbers, random car numbers; but what makes me have a strong sense to purchase the numbers is when it comes into my mind repetitively.”

A regular Magnum customer for over 20 years, this is the most prosperous winning experience in her life. “I am the only family member who buys lottery numbers, and I always like to switch different types of Magnum products every week. On that day, I decided to buy Magnum 4D Jackpot. During the result day, I browse through Magnum 4d website and initially, I thought I won only the 2nd prize. Later, I cross-check, only to realize that the number 6190 that I purchased also come out as 3rd prize number. This is when I realized that I have won the Jackpot!

I asked my daughter to use MyMagnum App to scan my tickets, to confirm the total amount that I have won. When I realized that I have won RM13 million, I was in disbelief till I could not sleep throughout the night.” said the lucky winner.

“Finally, I asked my daughter to contact Magnum Careline for confirmation and verify the draw results on my winning. Only then, did I realize that I have become a multi-millionaire! Ironically, I do not think my dream has come true till the moment I collect the cheque from Magnum office,” the winner said.

“For my future plan, I would have my shares among my family members. My children will be using partial of the fund for my grandchildren’s education funds. I also believe in doing good deeds as I have always been helping those who are in need. Therefore, I will donate some of the money to charitable projects, as a contribution to society. Finally, I will still live my normal life and enjoy my retirement plan, thank you Magnum for changing and improving my life.”

A statement by Magnum 4D representative: “We were always feeling happy for our customers. There were a few lucky streaks with continuous winning stories for the past few draws from our Magnum 4D Jackpot and Magnum Life respectively, Magnum 4D congratulates all winners and hopes that the prize money would bring positive change to their lives. It is easy to play with Magnum 4D!”

Aside from this winning, we have also another 4D Jackpot-1 winner from Pusat Perniagaan Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Penang, who won at RM2.56 million on 27 August 2022. In August 2022, there were 5 Magnum Life 2nd Prize winners, all Magnum Life lucky winners are taking home RM1,000 every day for 100 days.

Magnum is now having [Kungfu Stampcard Campaign] from 22 August till 16 October 2022. Customers may play and stand a chance to win over RM1 million worth of prizes.