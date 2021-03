Following the success of his latest hits “Humpty Dumpty” and “Daddy Don”, Sasi The Don releases the 20th Anniversary Remake of “Anbe” (translated from Tamil to mean “My Love”) in conjunction with the International Happiness Day. The recreation of Anbe (My Love) struck a chord with new and veteran fans alike, showcasing the evergreen nature of his music. Sasi’s fans eagerly embraced the remake of this famed love song, which has not lost its lustre or impact in being revisited. The draw of the song is how it sets the tone for uplifting the national sentiment by taking listeners back to the era of firsts: Our first job, early relationships, our carefree education, joyous celebrations, anniversaries and birthdays. It is a song which brings hope to the masses in its ability to help us to remember a time when every move was not overshadowed by fear.

“Reflecting on how this song brought about such joy and happiness to the lives of everyone; it is that time of the year where we reflect on our past in this new normal. We are finally emerging from the pandemic, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a challenging year for everyone. With this song acting as a strong influence on many of us, we have come to appreciate everything we have and live for today; with our past paving the way ahead for a brighter future for both the young and the old who celebrate love every day,” said Sasi. “Let me take you back in time with this 2021 edition of Anbe (My Love), as I release it on 19th March, 2020 for all my fans. I am sure we all remember those nostalgic moments from twenty years ago when we first experienced the song,” added Sasi.

Anbe (My Love) is a song that speaks of love alongside a spellbinding melody which resonated at that time, and still shines through in this challenging year. It is, after all, only love for those around us that has kept us going through it all. We have bounced back from trying times, victorious and far stronger than ever before. Sasi believes this song will appeal to audiences across the board, as it embraces the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia’s deeply-rooted musical inclinations. As a people, we are bound by love, and music is the universal language thereof. Two decades ago, Anbe (My Love) was celebrated on the airwaves, making it a resounding hit. For Sasi, this inspirational song led to many opportunities in his professional music career.