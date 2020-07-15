Sasi the Don’s latest song ‘Daddy Don’ a hit in Jamaica

Sasi the Don’s hit song for Father’s Day ‘Daddy Don’ has now been played the world over and put his nation on the map in places like India, Dubai, Japan, UK, Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is currently making a strong presence in Jamaica.
Our Malaysian-born Reggae Ambassador in Asia received rave reviews in Jamaica’s media such as its national TV, HypeTV Jamaica, its 185-year-old established national newspaper, Jamaica Gleaner and IrieFM, Jamaica’s leading radio station.
The latest single ‘Daddy Don’ was inspired by his seven-year-old daughter Shanaiya Lakshmi. Her input shaped everything from the sentiment to the score of ‘Daddy Don.’ Even the selection of visuals was melded beautifully with the track to illustrate the vibrant and dynamic nature of the parent-child relationship.
The song is rich in Sasi’s trademark reggae styling that has evolved over the last 20 years. These distinctive elements are a culmination of his extensive work with international reggae artistes. ‘Daddy Don’ is a perfect marriage between Jamaica and Asia. Paying homage to this fusion of cultures, the song features Ibkinx and Gayathri Vadivel on vocals and was produced by Sasi The Don & D’Navigator.
With this much rave reviews in the home of reggae, it’s a wonder why it’s not as big back in Malaysia.
“I did strongly voice my views about the lack of support from Malaysian radio stations towards local artistes and the future generation of upcoming creative talents. When Daddy Don was released, it was played in over eight countries,” said Sasi the Don.
“Yet it is so challenging for a Malaysian artist to even have a spot in our very own local radio stations. We need greater support for our songs to be played on our local stations so that our fans and friends can enjoy music of international standing with world hit songs by local artists,“ he added.
The song is released and distributed By Sony Music Malaysia. ‘Daddy Don’ was released on Friday, 19th June 2020.