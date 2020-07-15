Sasi the Don’s latest song ‘Daddy Don’ a hit in Jamaica

Sasi the Don’s hit song for Father’s Day ‘Daddy Don’ has now been played the world over and put his nation on the map in places like India, Dubai, Japan, UK, Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is currently making a strong presence in Jamaica.

Our Malaysian-born Reggae Ambassador in Asia received rave reviews in Jamaica’s media such as its national TV, HypeTV Jamaica, its 185-year-old established national newspaper, Jamaica Gleaner and IrieFM, Jamaica’s leading radio station.

The latest single ‘Daddy Don’ was inspired by his seven-year-old daughter Shanaiya Lakshmi. Her input shaped everything from the sentiment to the score of ‘Daddy Don.’ Even the selection of visuals was melded beautifully with the track to illustrate the vibrant and dynamic nature of the parent-child relationship.

The song is rich in Sasi’s trademark reggae styling that has evolved over the last 20 years. These distinctive elements are a culmination of his extensive work with international reggae artistes. ‘Daddy Don’ is a perfect marriage between Jamaica and Asia. Paying homage to this fusion of cultures, the song features Ibkinx and Gayathri Vadivel on vocals and was produced by Sasi The Don & D’Navigator.