Sasi The Don’s releases uplifting song in time for the festive season

Last Father’s Day, Sasi The Don’s song Daddy Don which was inspired by his daughter Shanaiya Lakshmi, was a hit in Jamaica. For this upcoming festive season, Sasi The Don has an uplifting track to share in hopes to motivate and inspire everyone during this tough time.

Sasi The Don and his daughter

Humpty Dumpty, the first track off Sasi The Don’s upcoming new album My Second Wave, rings in the festive season with some much needed cheer amidst the exceptionally trying year that 2020 has been. The song Humpty Dumpty is a tale which resonates with us more than ever this year, with the upheaval of 2020 in all aspects of our lives. Yet Sasi The Don’s rendition is a positive spin to the song and gives us a more positive frame of reference in finding the silver lining. “As many corporations and individuals alike fall, we will come back stronger than before. Unlike the nursery rhyme, we will put back it all together again and rise up to the top once again.” Sasi views this song as a musical tribute to soothe the malady of this pandemic, “Music is like an anthem and this song is the remedy to inspire us all to do the next big thing.” The message comes across loud and clear - don’t give up because you never know what is coming around the corner. Even Sasi The Don didn’t expect to change up the storyboard for his music video until the day of the shoot.

“The video shoot for Humpty Dumpty video became larger than life as we teamed up on an amazing collaboration with BookXcess at its venue Sunsuria, Setia Alam. All our existing ideas went out of the window as the premises inspired a storyboard from scratch for me to recreate more magic in bringing such fun and colours into it, There is even a horse starring in it!” said Sasi. In a fitting tribute, the music video for Humpty Dumpty echoes the values laden in the veins of My Second Wave. As a product of collaboration with talented 24-year-old Klang-native, Eli, Humpty Dumpty features glimpses of Sasi’s beloved daughter, nieces and children of friends; at the powerhouse BookXcess. In shattering the storyboard, Humpty Dumpty is an unabashedly iconic music video which celebrates the very best of this rich nation. “Whether rich or poor, every person should indulge in reading a book that helps trigger the imagination and new ideas during this pandemic where inspiration sets in for innovations and new exciting beginnings into new ventures,” added Sasi.



