Save the date for Netflix Anime Festival 2020

Netflix will be holding its Anime Festival 2020 through a livestream on 27 October 2020.

The Netflix Anime Festival 2020 will feature the best-of-class anime to the global fandom in an upcoming lineup presentation and panel discussion with top creators.

Viewers get to watch the presentation featuring anime-loving guests such as Hisanori “Yoppi” Yoshida of Nippon Broadcasting News Anchor as MC and, model and actress Rio Uchida as Special Supporter.

The other guests include Mari Yamazaki (Manga Writer/ Essayist), Shuichiro Tanaka (David Production Producer), and Taiki Sakurai (Netflix Anime Chief Producer).

The details of the livestream event are as follows:

Netflix Anime Festival 2020 (Livestream)

Date: 27 October 2020-10-26

Time: 9am-11.am (MYT)

Platform: Netflix Youtube channels

Languages: Japanese, English via simultaneous interpreting

Livestream link: https://youtu.be/xQn8H81YSHA (video above)

The livestream will still be made available after the event ends.