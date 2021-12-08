Say no to drink-driving

Drinking tonight? Let’s plan ahead for a safe night out by leaving your car at home whilst enjoying free or discounted rides with five e-hailing and chauffeur-on-call partners. This year’s #CelebrateResponsibly campaign is launched in tandem with the reopening of economic and social activities as Carlsberg Malaysia extends its support in driving footfall to food and beverages (F&B) outlets amid recovery from COVID-19 impacts.
Back for the 7th consecutive year, the brewer reaffirms its stance on responsible consumption by advocating the importance of no driving under the influence of alcohol that is in compliance with the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2020, of which the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit has been reduced to 0.05% from 0.08% and heavier penalties on driving under the influence were enforced in October last year.
The #CelebrateResponsibly campaign, which runs from 13 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, is made even more timely as it coincides with year-end festivities such as Christmas and the New Year’s celebrations, both a festive period that most commonly celebrated with alcohol for many. Coupled with the increasing number of road users as interstate travelling are now permitted given that more states have moved into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, it is more so important for alcohol consumers to not drink driving and opt for alternatives like e-hailing, chauffer-on-call and designated drivers.
Once again, building on the strategic partnership from the past years, Carlsberg Malaysia continues collaborating with e-hailing providers such as Grab, Riding Pink and airasia ride – the new kid in the block; as well as chauffeur-on-call service providers Lailah and Buddy Driver for the 1.5-month campaign this year extending to consumers nationwide.
By simply using the promotional code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, consumers can enjoy up to RM10 off each ride to and from over 3,000 Carlsberg Malaysia’s affiliated bars, bistros and restaurants, which can be redeemed between 5pm and 12 midnight daily until 2 January 2021 or while rides last.
Alternatively, if you had an impromptu drinking session, you could opt to get a driver to drive you home in the comfort of your own car. With the same promotional code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, consumers can get an hour FREE with Buddy Driver on the TREVO app or 10% off Lailah’s chauffeur-on-call services.
“In trying times like this, we set out to do more than just curbing irresponsible drinking but also support the local F&B outlets to recover with dine-in businesses after weeks of disruptions.#CelebrateResponsibly further reiterates our stance that we have ZERO tolerance towards irresponsible drinking and that drinking-related accidents are one too many and can be avoidable, should one make the responsible decision before planning for a drink,” said Carlsberg Malaysia’s Corporate Affairs Director Pearl Lai.
“As a responsible brewer, we also believe that it is crucial for us to send across a clear signal that we are single-minded and devoted to educating and ensuring that the consumption of beer should be done in a responsible and moderate manner for the safety of everyone”, she added.
“We want to change consumers’ mindset, behaviour and habits right from the very start by making responsible decisions even before taking their first sip. You can make a difference by being a responsible drinker!” she stressed.
This campaign is in line with the bold vision set by the Carlsberg Group for a society without irresponsible drinking. By 2030, the Group aims to see a continuous reduction of key responsible drinking statistics in all of its markets in support of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) objective of reducing harmful use of alcohol, as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.
“Our responsible drinking initiatives do not just stop here; all our packaging and online platforms contain responsible drinking messages - #CelebrateResponsibly in Malaysia and Singapore. This, in turn, is part of our Group’s global goal of achieving ZERO Irresponsible Drinking through enabling, informing and encouraging responsible choices,” Lai concluded.
#CelebrateResponsibly is Carlsberg Malaysia’s annual responsible drinking campaign is part of the Carlsberg Group’s global commitment towards ZERO Irresponsible Drinking under its Together Towards ZERO sustainability ambitions.
For more information on the campaign, including the full list of participating outlets and terms and conditions of the discounted ride bookings using the CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY promotional code, visit https://carlsbergmalaysia.com.my/celebrateresponsibly/2021/. #CelebrateResponsibly – don’t drink and drive!