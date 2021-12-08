Say no to drink-driving

Drinking tonight? Let’s plan ahead for a safe night out by leaving your car at home whilst enjoying free or discounted rides with five e-hailing and chauffeur-on-call partners. This year’s #CelebrateResponsibly campaign is launched in tandem with the reopening of economic and social activities as Carlsberg Malaysia extends its support in driving footfall to food and beverages (F&B) outlets amid recovery from COVID-19 impacts.

Back for the 7th consecutive year, the brewer reaffirms its stance on responsible consumption by advocating the importance of no driving under the influence of alcohol that is in compliance with the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2020, of which the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit has been reduced to 0.05% from 0.08% and heavier penalties on driving under the influence were enforced in October last year.

The #CelebrateResponsibly campaign, which runs from 13 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, is made even more timely as it coincides with year-end festivities such as Christmas and the New Year’s celebrations, both a festive period that most commonly celebrated with alcohol for many. Coupled with the increasing number of road users as interstate travelling are now permitted given that more states have moved into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, it is more so important for alcohol consumers to not drink driving and opt for alternatives like e-hailing, chauffer-on-call and designated drivers.

Once again, building on the strategic partnership from the past years, Carlsberg Malaysia continues collaborating with e-hailing providers such as Grab, Riding Pink and airasia ride – the new kid in the block; as well as chauffeur-on-call service providers Lailah and Buddy Driver for the 1.5-month campaign this year extending to consumers nationwide.

By simply using the promotional code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, consumers can enjoy up to RM10 off each ride to and from over 3,000 Carlsberg Malaysia’s affiliated bars, bistros and restaurants, which can be redeemed between 5pm and 12 midnight daily until 2 January 2021 or while rides last.

Alternatively, if you had an impromptu drinking session, you could opt to get a driver to drive you home in the comfort of your own car. With the same promotional code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, consumers can get an hour FREE with Buddy Driver on the TREVO app or 10% off Lailah’s chauffeur-on-call services.