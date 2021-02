According to data from the UN Scientific Education and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), fewer than 30 percent of researchers worldwide are women and only 30 percent of female students select STEM-related fields in higher education. Globally, female students’ enrollment is particularly low in Information and Communications Technology (three percent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (five percent), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (eight percent).

This new scholarship will allow over 100 women from countries in the Americas, South Asia and East Asia to obtain their advanced degree from a UK university, permitting them to further develop their careers in science.

The British Council has launched an exciting new programme - its British Council Scholarship for Women in STEM . This new scheme is aimed at supporting women in strong need of financial support who wish to pursue their master’s degrees in UK universities in areas related to Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

Applications for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM are open until March 2021.

The British Council has set up a webpage with further information regarding the scholarship, including details of the courses available and contact information of participating universities: www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem

All potential candidates from Malaysia must apply directly to the following universities of their interest: University of Glasgow, Liverpool John Moores University or University of Stirling.

This ambitious scholarship scheme includes tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. The scholarship is also open to women with dependants to apply and contains provision for scholars that might need a short pre-sessional English course to achieve the language level needed to undergo their studies.

FAQs

What does the Scholarship scheme cover?

The British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM includes tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa and health coverage fees. The scholarship also has a special support for mothers. If needed, students can apply for a pre-sessional English course to improve their language level.

When is the deadline to apply?

Most deadlines to apply to the scholarship and master’s degree are in March 2021. You can find more specific information regarding this in the webpage of each university participating in the scheme.

Can women with children apply to the scholarship?

Yes, special support will be given to women travelling with dependant children.

Where can I find more information regarding the scholarship?

You can visit our British Council webpage at www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem that contains general information about the scholarship, as also the links to each participating university:

· University of Glasgow: https://www.gla.ac.uk/scholarships/britishcouncilscholarshipsforwomeninstem/

· Liverpool John Moores University: https://www.ljmu.ac.uk/international/thinking-of-applying/international-scholarships/postgraduate

· University of Stirling: https://www.stir.ac.uk/scholarships/general/postgraduate/british-council-scholarships-for-women-in-stem/

Who can I contact regarding the scholarship?

Each university has a link and a person in charge of this scholarship. You can find more information in our Webpage. If you wish to contact the British Council you can send an email to UK.Scholarships@britishcouncil.org

Which master’s are included in the scheme?

Each university has published a list of master’s that scholars can apply to. Please refer to the web page of the university for the full list of programmes available.

Is there an age limit to apply?

No, there is no age limit for this scholarship.

Which are the eligible countries?

You have to be a citizen of one of the following countries in East Asia to apply: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam.

How many scholarships are there?

There are over 100 scholarships available. There are 15 scholarships available in East Asia.

If I am not successful this year, can I apply next year?

At the moment there is no guarantee British Council will be opening this scholarship next year, therefore we strongly encourage you to apply this year.

If I did my undergrad degree in the UK, can I apply for the scholarship to do my master’s degree?

No, this scholarship is only available for women that have not previously studied in the UK.