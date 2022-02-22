School holiday programmes from The Actor’s Studio Academy

This March school holidays, The Actors Studio Academy at klpac invites children to take flight from their own living room, learn how to be little weather experts and dive into the world of acting with three different programmes for ages 4 upwards starting from 3 March 2022.

Much-loved Preschool Speech and Drama teacher, Vicky Ang, is back with her all-time popular themed holiday programmes for little ones aged 4 to 6 conducted online via Zoom. Learning has never been so fun with these brand new themes that are both interesting and educational. Our days often begin by looking outside to check out the weather. As kids, we were taught to sing “Rain, rain, go away, come again another day...” but is rain really bad? It is never too young to start learning about our climate and weather as well as how it impacts us and our daily lives.

Teacher Vicky’s first programme, “Whether the Weather is...”, will be happening from 3 to 4 and 7 to 8 March 2022, where our little eco-warriors will embark on a mission to do fun activities based on different weathers to complete their mission from the comfort of their living room. If your child was captivated by the story of Peter Pan and Tinkerbell flying off to Neverland, then maybe Teacher Vicky’s “Take Flight!” from 14 to 17 March 2022 will pique their interest. Whether it is in fairy tales, engineering or the animal kingdom, flying has always fascinated us. This creative thematic journey includes activities of taking a flight of various forms, flying of sorts and an escape from magical imprisonment.

A long-time teacher at The Actors Studio Academy at klpac, Teacher Vicky’s passion for nurturing young creative minds is evident by the fantastic energy and creativity she brings to her classes. Through the programme, they will explore and learn various drama and English learning concepts such as pantomiming, poetry appreciation, basic acting skills, reading with expression, play script and writing work.

For teenagers and adults, the Academy will be having a 4-week acting workshop entitled “Acting 101 - Theatre Workshop: The Fundamentals” by Nicholas Alphonso Pereira which will be conducted face-to-face at klpac. For those aged 13 to 18, classes will be from 8 to 11 March 2022 whereas for those aged 18 and above, classes run from 6 to 27 March 2022.

Teacher Nicholas started as an English teacher for poverty-stricken youths back in East Timor and went on to teach woodworking for kids and adults in Penang. He is also a performer with a penchant for dramatic, and bold subject matters. Some notable shows include Jungle Book: The Musical, Forkbeard: A Viking Musical Odyssey as well as multiple roles in a variety of plays by Fa Abdul; Once Upon A Time series of works, Leela Jhansi and Entropy. This full-time workshop will emphasise the basic elements of the craft of acting using the entirety of the human body; expressions, movement, speech and props & theatrics.

The workshop brings everyone to the same level very quickly, beginning with the fundamentals while also filling in the gaps in the understanding of those with and without prior experience. School holiday programmes aside, the Academy’s year-round programme continues to run.

Those interested may register for Semester 2 of its Preschool Speech and Drama Programme for 3 to 6-year-olds and Speech and Drama Programme for 7 to 18-year-olds which begins in May.

For more information, visit https://www.klpac.org/tas-academy-klpac/ or email Yusintha Zemira, Head of Academy & Administrator at cherry@klpac.org or academy@klpac.org.