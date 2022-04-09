Search for the best M’sian bartender begins!

“At HEINEKEN, we are passionate about our consumers and customers, and we strive to deliver the best service and experiences. Due to the pandemic, we had to suspend all Star Academy programmes for the last two years. We’re excited to announce that Star Academy is back this year with our flagship Heineken Star Quality programme, and we are thrilled to get back to training bartenders across Malaysia to deliver the perfect Heineken serve,” said Vasily Baranov, the Sales Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia.

Star Academy was established by HEINEKEN Malaysia to provide professional training to business partners and bartenders by equipping them with skills in the areas of product history and knowledge, technical know-how, as well as responsible serving and retailing. Besides training, competitive selections are also held to identify the best bartenders in the country. From participating outlets nationwide, top performers will then be chosen for the national finals after rigorous theoretical and practical assessments.

The ultimate bartender’s test is back again in 2022! After a two-year hiatus, Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s (HEINEKEN Malaysia) Star Academy is back in action in the search for Malaysia’s best bartender. First up on Star Academy’s agenda is the Heineken Star Quality programme, which aims to equip bartenders in Malaysia with star quality training through an immersive learning experience. Bartenders are invited to register and compete with exciting prizes up for grabs!

Heineken Star Quality

This year, Star Academy kicks off with its flagship programme – Heineken Star Quality. Bartenders are invited to undergo training on the art of bartending, to understand the history and origin of Heineken as well as the ingredients that go into the brew. Ultimately, these bartenders will grasp the Heineken Star Serve, the five-step pouring ritual comprising rinse, pour, skim, check and serve to create the perfect pint of Heineken.

Heineken Star Quality aims to give bartenders an immersive experience, engaging the five senses of sight, smell, sound, touch and taste. The training will empower the bartenders with newly acquired skills, allowing them to earn their credentials in serving the perfect pint of Heineken. As a result, Heineken fans in Malaysia will be able to enjoy the authentic Heineken quality and experience when they order their favourite Heineken.

Jack Loh, Heineken Star Serve 2019 winner and Malaysian representative in the Heineken Global Bartender Finals 2019 shares, "Going through the Heineken Star Serve programme and subsequently being crowned Malaysia's Best Heineken bartender in 2019 was one of the proudest moments of my life. I will never forget the experience of representing Malaysia at the Heineken Global Bartender Finals in Amsterdam. It was a thrilling adventure to master and showcase my bartending skills alongside the best of the best. With this year's hands-on training, I have no doubt the upcoming Heineken Star Quality will be even more exciting!"

The Heineken Star Quality training will be held in seven different regions in Malaysia including Penang, Perak, Johor, Sabah Sarawak and two locations in the Klang Valley. After the training sessions, participants will undergo both a theory and physical test, with their product knowledge and bartending skills being put to the test and graded.

The Heineken Star Bartender 2022 Malaysia champion will be crowned at the finale on 3 June 2022. The champion will then walk away with a three-days-two-nights, all expenses paid Langkawi getaway for both the bartender and the bar owner with their plus-ones.

Additionally, all finalists will receive a Heineken Star Quality Recognition pin – a gold pin for the champion, a silver for the runner up, and a bronze pin for each of the remaining finalists. Participating outlets will also receive a Star Academy 2022 plaque in recognition of their participation.

To sign up for the Heineken Star Quality programme, bartenders at participating Heineken outlets including restaurants, pubs and bars may register their interest at the Star Academy website (www.star-academy.heinekenmalaysia.com) starting 30 March 2022. In adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, participants will have to present a negative self-test result two days prior to attending the sessions.

Guinness Perfect Pour and Star Academy Masterclass

Beyond Heineken Star Quality, Star Academy will also be launching the Guinness Perfect Pour programme in July. Following that, the top scorers from Heineken Star Quality and Guinness Perfect Pour sessions will be invited for a Masterclass, where they can experience a specially curated session that elaborates the history and basics of beers, topped with a brewery tour followed by dinner and drinks.

For more information on HEINEKEN Malaysia and the company’s initiatives, please visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com.