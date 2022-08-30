$!Searching for a star

Learn how to pour the perfect Guinness! Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s (HEINEKEN Malaysia) Star Academy is back once again in search of the best Guinness bartender through its annual Guinness Perfect Pour programme. The programme seeks to train bartenders nationwide to uphold the standards of serving Guinness while rewarding the champion for delivering quality glasses of Guinness. Bar staff in Malaysia are invited to join training sessions across six states from August to October, with participants standing a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the home of Guinness in Dublin, Ireland.

It is no secret that mastering the six steps of the Guinness Perfect Pour is key to the best-tasting glasses of Guinness. Guinness Perfect Pour is an annual programme launched in 2017 by HEINEKEN Malaysia’s Star Academy to elevate standards of service in the food and beverage industry, enabling bartenders to serve the perfect Guinness to consumers everywhere. This year, the Guinness Perfect Pour programme takes on a new experiential approach, where participants will go through an immersive experience in understanding the origin, ingredients, and serving rituals of Guinness.

“We are passionate about our customers and consumers, and we strive to give them the best experience in enjoying Guinness. Our commitment to serving high-quality beers extends beyond perfecting the brewing process. We empower our trade partners by training bartenders in mastering the perfect pour to serve beer at the highest quality. The six steps in the Guinness Perfect Pour technique bring out the perfect flavour, aroma, and presentation, making sure that every Guinness fan gets to cheers to a perfect serve, every time. Hence, we are calling for our partner restaurants, pubs and bars to join us in this year’s Star Academy Guinness Perfect Pour, and together we can serve world-class Guinness across the country,” said Vasily Baranov, Sales Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia.