Season 2 of The Witcher will focus on Geralt’s family

The first season of The Witcher showed the training witchers have to go through to become monster hunters only to be ostracized from society. Luckily for Geralt of Rivia, he has a one-man public relations team which is embodied by Jaskier.

With so many people waiting for season two to come around, the series’ showrunner has revealed a little bit of what viewers can expect.

According to an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said season 2 will focus on family which will include meeting Geralt’s brothers in arms. In other words, season 2 will flesh out Geralt’s bond with his witcher brothers and the ‘family unit’ formed with Ciri and Yennefer.

“Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is,” Hissrich said.

“And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old.”

Based on reports, Vesemir will be played by Danish actor Kim Bodnia.

Viewers who didn’t like the use of multiple timelines in the first season can breathe a sigh of relief. This is because Hissrich confirmed that Season 2 will move away from that approach. However, the decision was made not due to complaints from viewers.

In season 2, all of the characters will be in the same timeline but there will still be flashbacks and flash-forwards which will make viewing easier and possibly more enjoyable for more people.