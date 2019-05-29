Seeing red

As Carlsberg’s sponsorship of Liverpool FC is extended to 31 consecutive seasons, the longest partnership in Premier League history, Carlsberg Malaysia will be giving away nine bottles of the much anticipated Carlsberg Red Barley for supporters of the Reds to celebrate the record breaking partnership.

A visually stunning beer created as a homage to legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly’s winning inspiration in swapping out the team’s white shorts and socks for red variants, the Carlsberg Red Barley’s bottle, label and cap are red, while the beer itself is crimson red!

In conjunction with the upcoming match on Jun 2 between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs, Carlsberg Malaysia will be bringing these limited-edition bottles to five Probably The Best Viewing Parties across the Klang Valley, where fans can stand a chance to bring one home simply by predicting and winning via a lucky draw at the end of the match.

The five Probably The Best Viewing Parties will be held from the night of Jun 1 to the early hours of Jun 2, which is when the match will be broadcasted live. These are at:

> Thirsty Bar in 3 Two Square, Petaling Jaya

> Score @ The Roof in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya

> Home & Away in Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur

> The Highlander’s Kitchen & Bar in Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya

> Dukes & Duchess at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

Due to demand, fans are encouraged to reserve tables beforehand at the outlet of their choice to get the best seats to watch the nail-biting match over ice-cold Carlsberg.

Unlike other ‘red’ beers such as red ales or beers with fruit added, Carlsberg Red Barley is a limited-edition 4.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) pilsner that gets its distinctive colour from a barley variety that is specially curated and bred by the scientists at the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, giving it the clean, crisp and slightly hoppy taste expected from a traditional pilsner. Due to the barley’s commercial rarity, Carlsberg Red Barley was produced in very limited quantities for the global market.

For more information, visit the Carlsberg MY Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY or www.probablythebest.com.my.