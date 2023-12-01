SEEN FESTIVAL KL 2023 tickets go on sale Jan 13!

The ultimate K-pop experience is coming your way! Get ready to see and be seen by NCT DREAM, WayV, KARD and ALICE as they take the stage at SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023, organised by CM Live, on Saturday, 28 January 2023 from 6:00pm onwards at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Secure your spot to catch the start-studded groups performing live when tickets to the festival go on sale this 13 January. SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023 will feature a T-shaped stage for fans to get up close with the idols and feel the exhilarating moment when their eyes meet.

Turning up the mood in the lead-up to the festival, the four groups have each recorded a special video to convey their New Year greetings as they look forward to seeing their fans in Malaysia very soon.

Dreams are coming true for fans of NCT DREAM as the boy group will perform at the festival. Made up of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung, they debuted under SM Entertainment in 2016 with the digital single Chewing Gum and turned heads with My First and Last and other hits. NCT DREAM made K-pop history when they became the youngest group to achieve million-seller status with their first full-length album Hot Sauce.

Festival-goers can also look forward to seeing WayV, which stands for “We Are Your Vision”, a boy group formed by SM Entertainment. They debuted in 2019 with the digital single album The Vision and bagged the Best New Asian Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards that same year. Following their appearance at SMTOWN Live 2022, they made a comeback with their recently released fourth mini album Phantom.

Also performing at the festival is the four-member co-ed group KARD, an abbreviation of different “cards” assigned to each member – BM with the “King” card, J.seph the “Ace”, Somin the “Black Joker” and Jiwoo the “Colour Joker”. They debuted in late 2016 with the single Oh NaNa and subsequently made waves with Don’t Recall which gained huge popularity not only throughout Asia but also the Western world, denoting their star power across borders.

Joining the festival lineup is the 7-member girl group ALICE which consists of Do-A, Yeonje, Yukyung, Sohee, Karin, EJ and Chaejeong who symbolise heart, wind, water, sky, forest, star and moon, respectively. ALICE made their debut in 2017 with the release of their first mini album WE, first and is known for their range of hits including Pow Pow, Summer Dream, JACKPOT, Power Of Love and DANCE ON.

Tickets to SEEN FESTIVAL in Kuala Lumpur 2023 go on sale Friday, Jan 13, 2023 at 11:00am at https://my.bookmyshow.com or call the ticketing hotline at +603 9212 4202.

Please note that the published ticket prices exclude an RM4 booking fee.

For the latest updates, check out @seenfestival on TikTok, @seenfestival on Facebook, @seenfestival_official on Instagram and @seenfestival on YouTube.