Selangor MB officiates opening of SplashMania Waterpark in Gamuda Cove

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today (July 3) officiated Selangor’s latest tourism offering, the 18-acre SplashMania Waterpark located in the township of Gamuda Cove.

The grand launch signalled the waterpark operating at full capacity with all 24 waterslides now available to the public along with its 15 attractions.

Speaking on the water park’s contribution to the state, Amirudin said, “Gamuda Land’s SplashMania Waterpark has put the South of Selangor on the map and breathed new life into the South of Selangor, complementing the state’s efforts in developing the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor as part of the First Selangor Plan.”

These include new townships such as Gamuda Cove and Gamuda Gardens, all strategically located within Selangor. “Both these developments catalyse the growth in both northern and southern Klang Valley. With the company’s investment into more sustainable infrastructure, it has further rejuvenated the local environment while also being a solid foundation for future investments to cater to the demand generated by these efforts.

“Since the soft opening of SplashMania in February 2023, the water park has welcomed over 75,000 monthly visitors from both the domestic and regional tourism markets. The success of SplashMania is however not limited to its individual visitorship but rather in how it effectively cross-pollinates with the host of other ecotourism offerings within Gamuda Cove that indicate the emergence of a major attraction hub in Selangor,” said Gamuda Berhad chairman, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang,

He continued by saying, “Our construction and development projects have not only reshaped the physical landscape of our country but have also played a pivotal role in generating employment opportunities. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, revitalising communities, and constructing innovative spaces for business and leisure, we have created a thriving ecosystem that fosters job growth and economic prosperity.”

SplashMania Waterpark – Where Nature Meets Fun Comprising 39 waterslides and attractions, SplashMania Waterpark is the latest addition to Gamuda Cove’s placemaking initiatives with 70 per cent of the waterpark dedicated to green spaces.

The initial phase of opening was driven by the domestic market, mainly from Greater Klang Valley and neighbouring states, while primary international tourists were from Vietnam, Singapore and Australia.

The much-anticipated introduction of Malaysia’s first Virtual Reality Waterslide, Atlantis VR will further augur the park’s attractiveness. While the two latest additions Monsta and Twista waterslides are equipped with high-speed twists and turns, an adrenalin pumping ride for thrill seekers.

Other notable waterslides include The Shaka Waka, which is a one-of-a-kind enclosed tube slide with audio and light effects, creating a unique experience within the slide itself as visitors travel down at high speeds, The Plunge, a high-speed flume angled at 78 degrees, which plummets visitors from six storeys high from the top of Amazonia Ship, and The Wild Rush, where visitors blast through narrow looping and twisting tunnels with back-to-back curves and tight 360-degree loops. Gamuda Cove – Nature Sanctuary, Smart City Dubbed as a nature sanctuary and smart city, Gamuda Cove has been meticulously planned to incorporate innovation, technology and sustainability amongst nature.

Through its engineering expertise, it has sustainably transformed the once problematic peat soil, making it suitable to be developed into a place where people and nature can come together, harmoniously. Gamuda Land targets to plant 270,000 trees in Gamuda Cove.

To date, close to 12,000 trees have been planted within the township. This initiative is part of the #OneMillionTrees programme aimed at preserving the country’s biodiversity by planting one million trees across its developments by 2030.

Gamuda Cove has also earmarked 90-acres of reserved land to develop a Wetlands Arboretum, adjacent to the 1,111-acre Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands. Supporting the overall masterplan is its comprehensive green transportation network which includes 75km of carefully planned pedestrian and cycling paths.

For intracity travel, an e-tram currently serves residents and visitors at Gamuda Cove – the first development in Malaysia to have such infrastructure.

The tram network is being further expanded to connect other key areas of the township. “With its future-focused masterplan, we believe that Gamuda Cove will be a place for business, education, leisure and tourism all merged into essentially a highly liveable familyfriendly and environmentally-sensitive community,” remarked Ambrin.

To know more about Gamuda Land’s developments, visit www.gamudaland.com.my or GL Play at www.glplay.com.my for all the latest events and attractions around Gamuda Land townships.