Oxy in collaboration with PINTAR Foundation and Watsons have successfully raised RM50,000 through its “Sending Love & Care” campaign to support the education of the underprivileged students in Klang Valley.
Through the month-long campaign, RM0.50 from the sales proceed of every Oxy product sold at Watsons outlet nationwide was channelled towards the education fund that will be used to sponsor extra classes and provide learning materials to the group of 55 B40 students at SK Bukit Pantai in Jalan Chanderai, Taman Bukit Pantai.
PINTAR Foundation’s General Manager Norzalina Masom said she is glad to have collaborated with Oxy to reach out to the underprivileged students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“These students who are shortlisted for the programme have been struggling to cope with their studies due to many factors including the lack of technological resources such as computer or mobile devices that have hindered them from gaining access to online learning,” she said.
“Now that students are allowed to return to school, we are hopeful that the after-class tuition programme funded by Oxy will help the students gain back their momentum in learning the curriculum and improve their academic performance, especially in the core subjects including English, Mathematics and Science,” added Norzalina.
The after-class tuition programme, which is scheduled to kick start in April 2022, will have students attending a total of 14 sessions per subject held throughout the school year. Additionally, funds raised from the campaign are also used for the setting up of a mini library at the school to promote good reading habits among students.
Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony, Lim Mei Yuen, General Manager of Rohto-Mentholatum (M) Sdn Bhd said the after-school tuition programme is the first for OXY, but the company hopes to continue extending help to more underprivileged students through a similar programme in the future.
“Education is crucial in helping one to open up multiple windows of opportunities for an individual. OXY together with PINTAR and Watsons through this programme will help the underprivileged children to improve their academics so that they can excel in school and eventually secure a brighter future,” she said.
The ‘Sending Love & Care’ campaign is also part of a regionally consolidated effort from The Mentholatum Company that is aimed at giving back to society.
“This campaign would not be a success without the support from the public. We would like to also extend our gratitude to OXY customers for supporting the brand and this campaign,” added Lim.
Oxy is a skincare brand for teenagers. Oxy range of products is formulated to help keep breakouts, dark spots, and pimple scars at bay. Its product range has proven to effectively address common teens skin problems such as acne, oily, and blackhead prone skin.
