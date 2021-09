WHETHER you are looking for a fun movie night in, or wondering what series you should binge-watch next, September offers a whole host of new entertainment options, both on the small screen and on streaming services. And even though our cinemas remain closed for the moment, we’re holding out hope that we will soon get some good news, and be able to watch the big screen offerings listed here. Either way, here are some of the big titles that you definitely should check out this month:

Malignant. – Warner Bros

Malignant A brand new horror movie from Malaysian-born director James Wan, Malignant is said to be his triumphant return to his horror roots, after he achieved international success with his superhero blockbuster Aquaman. Malignant follows a young woman named Madison, played by actress Annabelle Wallis, who last worked with Wan on the 2014 film Annabelle. Madison grew up with an imaginary friend to cope with her traumatic childhood. As an adult, she begins having terrible visions about brutal murders taking place all over the city. She soon begins to realise that her visions are related to what happened to her in the past, and must now find out why – before she becomes the next victim. Besides Wallis, the film also stars Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Lucifer Final Season. – Netflix

Lucifer Final Season After five eventful seasons, this hit supernatural comedy-drama comes to an end with the lead character, the devil Lucifer, now taking his place on the throne of God. Or at least, that is what he is supposed to be doing. Instead, the incorrigible Lucifer has decided to take his time assuming the throne, and stay on earth with Chloe for as long as possible. However, that plan is interrupted by the appearance of Lucifer’s sister Rory, who appears to have a grudge against the wayward fallen angel, and is out for revenge. Together with his friends, Lucifer must now come to terms with his new place in the world, and finally decide which side he really wants to be on. You can be sure that this final season will send the character out in style. Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Brianna Hildebrand as new character Rory. Dune This much-anticipated movie is the first of two live-action adaptations of the celebrated sci-fi novel series by author Frank Herbert. The books have previously been adapted in a 1984 film by David Lynch and a TV miniseries in 2000. The film follows the adventures of Paul Atreides, the only son of a noble family ruling over the dangerous desert planet Arrakis. The planet is home to the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, known as ‘spice’. A betrayal by his family’s enemies soon leads Paul to the planet’s native inhabitants, known as the Fremen, and he must learn to embrace his destiny as their leader and Messiah. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson, and promises to set the standard for sci-fi adventure.

No Time to Die. – Universal Pictures

No Time to Die At last, after an eventful production period and many delays, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise will see its worldwide premiere at the end of September. The film is also going to be the last time we see Daniel Craig portraying MI6’s iconic British spy, making it a bittersweet experience for fans. The story begins five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with Bond having officially retired from active service. However, his old friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter seeks his help to locate missing scientist Valdo Obruchev, sending Bond directly into the path of a mysterious villain named Lyutsifer Safin, whose schemes could lead to the deaths of millions of innocent people. Joining Craig on his final outing as Bond are Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashanna Lynch and Ben Whishaw.

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre. – TMS Entertainment

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre The latest season of the iconic Baki the Grappler anime is set to premiere later this month, and will showcase protagonist Baki’s final confrontation with his father, the bloodthirsty Yujiro Hanma, also known as Ogre in martial arts circles. The anime is based on the much-beloved manga series by Keisuke Itagaki, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The franchise is known for its memorable characters, graphic violence and compelling storyline, which follows Baki’s quest to ultimately defeat his father and become the bets fighter in the world. Throughout its run, Baki is known for having inspired countless modern martial arts animes, and fans will be thrilled to finally see their hero go up against his father in a no-holds-barred battle.

My Little Pony: A New Generation. – Entertainment One

My Little Pony: A New Generation See the world of Equestria in a different light in this brand new 3D animated feature. The story begins with Earth Ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi living separately and viewing each other with suspicion. However, all that changes when a Unicorn named Izzy befriends an Earth Pony named Sunny. Together, the two decide to go on a journey to discover why the Unicorns have lost their magic, and to reunite the separated pony societies and bring peace and harmony back to the land. With a story that is filled with adventure and friendship, and with a powerful lesson in unity, this latest My Little Pony film promises to be a delight for the entire family. The film also features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson and Phil LaMarr as the ponies.

Hometown. – TVN

Hometown The sins of the past come back to haunt people in this mystery thriller K-drama. Set in 1999, the series follows a murder investigation in a small South Korean town where a terrorist attack occurred 10 years prior. The perpetrator Kyung Ho was imprisoned, and his daughter still lives with her aunt Jung Hyun in the town, shunned by the rest of the inhabitants. Lead detective Choi Hyung lost his wife in the attack, and is conflicted when Kyung Ho’s daughter ends up missing. Jung Hyun and Choi Hyung suspect that Kyung Ho’s terrorist allies must be behind the kidnapping and a series of murders in the town, and the two must team up to solve the case before it is too late. The series stars Yoo Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri and Uhm Tae Goo.

Yumi’s Cells. TVING

Yumi’s Cells Based on a popular South Korean webtoon series, Yumi’s Cells follows the life of a young career woman, as seen through the experiences of the cells in her body. Soon after Yumi goes through a bad break up, the cells in her body suffer a terrible slump, until the fateful day when she meets a man named Goo Wong. An emotionally stunted game developer, Goo Woong has no idea how to express his true feelings for Yumi. However, his own cells decide to conspire with Yumi’s cells to bring their two host bodies together, in this fantastical romantic comedy that takes a whole new look at the nature of love and destiny. The series stars Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Yoo Bi.

