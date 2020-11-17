Sesame Street brings fun learning to homes with two new programmes

Parents who are worried that their young children are missing out on learning should check out the latest offerings by Sesame Street. The 51st season of Sesame Street marks the beginning of a two-year curriculum focused on playful problem-solving, designed to build critical thinking skills in young children and better equip them to handle challenges in school and beyond. Also, Sesame Street is reimagining its all-time best-selling picture book, Sesame Workshop, into its first ever animated Sesame Street animated special titled The Monster at the End of This Story. According to Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, the lesson in the story remains timeless, inspiring kids to have the courage to move forward in spite of their fears. Sesame Street Season 51

In the latest season of Sesame Street, the Sesame Street Muppets, human cast members and guest stars alike face obstacles – while building a castle, staging a circus, fixing the inner workings of a grandfather clock, and more – with curiosity, creativity and perseverance.

I wonder, What if?, Let’s try

Learning is also made interactive by using phrases and corresponding gestures as starting points in finding solutions: I wonder? (pointer finger to temple); What if...? (pointer finger to chin) and Let’s try! (pointer finger in the air).

The curriculum is also brought to life with a new anthem titled I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try performed by celebrity guest Hailee Steinfeld on Thursday, 26 November. Just for the little ones, the anthem will appear in Sesame Street episodes throughout the year.

Additional celebrity guests this season include Maggie Rogers (Thursday, 19 November), Issa Rae (Thursday, 10 December), Stephen and Ayesha Curry (Thursday, 25 March), Billy Porter (Thursday, 1 April), and Kelsea Ballerini (Thursday, 17 June), taking part in Street Stories and other segments throughout the season. Sesame Street Special: The Monster at the End of This Story







The reimagining of Sesame Street’s all-time best-selling picture book follows Grover’s reluctant journey to the end of the story, where, based on the title, he believes a monster awaits. Drawn in the unmistakable style of the beloved book first published in 1971, the special adds new sequences, songs and surprises, and introduces other familiar Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Rosita, to the tale.





