Sesame Street brings fun learning to homes with two new programmes

Parents who are worried that their young children are missing out on learning should check out the latest offerings by Sesame Street.
The 51st season of Sesame Street marks the beginning of a two-year curriculum focused on playful problem-solving, designed to build critical thinking skills in young children and better equip them to handle challenges in school and beyond.
Also, Sesame Street is reimagining its all-time best-selling picture book, Sesame Workshop, into its first ever animated Sesame Street animated special titled The Monster at the End of This Story.
According to Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production, the lesson in the story remains timeless, inspiring kids to have the courage to move forward in spite of their fears.
Sesame Street Season 51
In the latest season of Sesame Street, the Sesame Street Muppets, human cast members and guest stars alike face obstacles – while building a castle, staging a circus, fixing the inner workings of a grandfather clock, and more – with curiosity, creativity and perseverance.
Learning is also made interactive by using phrases and corresponding gestures as starting points in finding solutions: I wonder? (pointer finger to temple); What if...? (pointer finger to chin) and Let’s try! (pointer finger in the air).
The curriculum is also brought to life with a new anthem titled I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try performed by celebrity guest Hailee Steinfeld on Thursday, 26 November.
Just for the little ones, the anthem will appear in Sesame Street episodes throughout the year.
Additional celebrity guests this season include Maggie Rogers (Thursday, 19 November), Issa Rae (Thursday, 10 December), Stephen and Ayesha Curry (Thursday, 25 March), Billy Porter (Thursday, 1 April), and Kelsea Ballerini (Thursday, 17 June), taking part in Street Stories and other segments throughout the season.
Sesame Street Special: The Monster at the End of This Story
The reimagining of Sesame Street’s all-time best-selling picture book follows Grover’s reluctant journey to the end of the story, where, based on the title, he believes a monster awaits.
Drawn in the unmistakable style of the beloved book first published in 1971, the special adds new sequences, songs and surprises, and introduces other familiar Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Rosita, to the tale.
In these uncertain times, this tale may be able to help young children learn how to manage their fears, gain courage and be resilient.
“After nearly 50 years, the lesson in The Monster at the End of This Book remains timeless: It‘s okay to feel afraid, but also important to have courage and keep moving forward in spite of those fears,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production.
“We brought this classic story from page to screen in a way that will feel familiar to long-time fans and exciting and engaging for young viewers. By expanding the original narrative and adding new layers, we share a strong lesson in friendship, showing how Grover learns to manage his fear with the support of his friends.
How to watch
Both Sesame Street Season 51 and the Sesame Street special can be streamed from HBO GO today. New episodes are shown at the same time as the US from 4pm every Thursday.
