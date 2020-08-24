Set the Guinness World Records with Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bill & Ted Face The Music follows the story of two friends, William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) once again.

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new time travel adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe and world.

To add to the zany fun, join fans around the world to set a Guinness World Records title for the most people playing air guitar online simultaneously on August 25 at 1am, Malaysian time (August 24, 10am PT)!

Watch the instructional video below for further participation details.