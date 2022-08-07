Seven spectacular years of success

Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform CARSOME Group Inc (CARSOME) recently celebrated its seventh-year anniversary with trajectory growth across the region, off the back of over 260,000 completed transactions, millions of customers served through its platform and more than 18,000 cars sold per month across core markets.

Establishing a Household Brand in Southeast Asia’s Used Car Market

Since its establishment in 2015 with the core objective of solving customers’ pain points by bringing trust, choice and transparency, CARSOME has innovated the used-car market through data and technology and provided consumers with an alternative to buying and selling their used cars. The Malaysia-founded household brand has since grown and expanded in the region, resulting in the accolade of becoming Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform.

CARSOME Co-founder and Group CEO Eric Cheng said it had been an amazing seven years that has seen the team through countless wins and some losses along the way. “Today, we are still working tirelessly to solidify ourselves as Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform and I am proud of my diverse, strong and capable team who have supported CARSOME’s growth by delivering exceptional value to our customers,” Cheng added.

Bringing Innovation into the Used Car Ecosystem

Five years into its operations, CARSOME has successfully penetrated four core markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand – by 2020, to emerge as the market leader in these countries. The pandemic did not halt its year-on-year growth; in fact, CARSOME’s business outside of Malaysia is expected to contribute up to 40% of group revenue by the end of 2022.

While the pandemic has affected nearly every industry imaginable, CARSOME continued to expand its footprints and launched its retail business in 2020. From the first Experience Center in Malaysia to more than 20 across the region, CARSOME’s retail business now has become the fastest growing business for the company. In less than two years’ time, it has successfully delivered more than 10 times growth year-on-year. Today, it’s already contributing to more than 25% of group revenue and is expected to contribute to about half of the group’s revenue in the mid-long term.

As it expands ‘Phygitally’ across the region, CARSOME currently has more than 120 Inspection and Experience Centers across the four markets that are interconnected by its established regional logistics hubs. To continue meeting customers’ increasing demand for quality used cars, CARSOME launched the region’s first and largest state-of-the-art refurbishment facility – the CARSOME Certified Lab in Malaysia – which has the capacity to recondition more than 2,000 cars per month. Onward from this success, CARSOME is planning to launch three more CARSOME Certified Labs by the end of 2022 to meet the retail reconditioning demands also in Indonesia and Thailand.