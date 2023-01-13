Shaken (Not Stirred), With A New Twist: ZUS Coffee Launches Cool New Line of Iced Shaken Drinks

AS we ring in the new year, homegrown tech-enabled coffee brand ZUS Coffee has made 2023 the year to shake things up, with the official launch of their new line of iced shaken drinks. A unique beverage preparation method modelled after the Italian shakerato (a combination of an espresso shot, ice and sugar syrup, shaken together in a cocktail shaker) with an added splash of milk, the ice shaken series is set to be one of ZUS Coffee's new staples for the new year.

The first drinks to feature in the line-up consist of the Iced Shaken Double Espresso (a mix of Vanilla syrup, Caramel syrup and fresh espresso beans, topped with fresh milk), and the Iced Shaken Orange Osmanthus Espresso (a summery iced espresso with the sweet and tangy flavours of fresh oranges and osmanthus). Specially crafted as the flagship drinks of the iced shaken line, they also offer an added flair and style to the current line-up of drinks, creating a uniquely delicious treat for caffeine aficionados.

“Shaken coffee goes through an aeration process when the ingredients are mixed together, which gives it an added smoothness. It’s lighter on the palate, and the dilution process from the shaking takes off the harsh edge from the caffeine, which brings your coffee experience to a whole new level,” shared Terrence Ho, Head Barista at ZUS Coffee.

Adding his insights on why the iced shaken series could potentially become the next customer favourite, he explained “We played around with the ingredients before we found what we felt was the right combo of sweet, strong and creamy — the perfect mix of ingredients for a refreshing boost whenever you need it. We pride ourselves on bringing specialty coffee to everyone and this new Iced Shaken series certainly checks those boxes.”

The official launch of the Iced Shaken drinks line took place in ZUS Academy, Tropicana Gardens Mall on 11 January 2023. During the launch attendees were treated to an exclusive demonstration of the drink preparation process behind the iced-shaken series by trained ZUS baristas, who also shared what went on behind the scenes during the ideation and creation process of the new beverages. Participants of the event also got to experience a sneak peek at ZUS’s upcoming Chinese New Year drink series — Prosperous Orange!