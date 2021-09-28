Share the joy of savings with your young ones

PUBLIC BANK’S new mobile application, the PB Journey App, aims to assist parents in inculcating a savings habit in their children and educating them on financial planning.

Maintain a WISE Savings Account for your children and sign up for the PB engage mobile banking app to start your PB Journey App adventure today.

The PB Journey App is specially designed for parents and children which comprises two modules, the Pocket Money module and Goal Setting module, which aim to create interactive learning between parents and children on the value of money and also assist the children in achieving their savings goal.

Both parents and children can create a task under the Pocket Money module whereby children will be rewarded with Pocket Money as soon as they complete the task, while the Goal Setting module allows children to save gradually during a selected goal tenure to achieve their targeted goal amount and earn interest.

The goal’s interest rate is calculated daily and credited monthly at attractive savings interest rates.

Parents can also monitor their children’s app activities, including pocket money balance and goal savings progress through the PB engage. This allows parents to have peace of mind while allowing children to have sense of privacy on their financial status.

In addition, educational videos are available in the PB Journey App to educate children on financial planning and to raise awareness on the importance of savings.

In conjunction with the introduction of the PB Journey App, Public Bank has also launched two campaigns for the app users known as the PB Journey APP Campaign and PB Journey Junior Savers Campaign offering attractive cash prizes and promotional interest rate for PLUS Fixed Deposit placement respectively.

To find out more about the PB Journey App and Campaigns, please go to www.pbebank.com or visit any Public Bank branch.