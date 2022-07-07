Share your symbol of courage

Tiger Beer’s #YetHereIAm campaign encourages you to share your story about defying the odds to pursue your passion

THERE are two different ways that people can live their lives – play it safe, or have the courage to take risks and beat the odds in order to succeed. Before 1932, it was widely believed you couldn’t brew beer in the Asian heat, as beers at the time were of European origin, and were believed to only be able to be brewed in cooler climates. Yet Tiger defied the odds to create a world-acclaimed lager, born in the streets of Asia. This courageous, innovative spirit has carried on in the way the Tiger brand continues to encourage fans to take charge of their own destiny, and to pursue their own passions despite overwhelming odds.

Share your story Tiger wants to empower Malaysians to Uncage the Tiger within through the #YetHereIAm campaign – by changing its iconic label into symbols of courage. To that end, Tiger is looking for people to share their own stories of defying expectations and overcoming the odds, which will then be immortalised on one of Tiger’s iconic beer bottles. Share your own story of courage by visiting the campaign microsite, and follow these simple steps: Complete the line “They said I couldn’t ... ” by typing out a three-word phrase that best sums up your story, or choose from a pre-set list.