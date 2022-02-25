Sharing is caring

MR DIY Group (M) Berhad (MR DIY) once again turned to social media to ensure underprivileged communities were not left behind during the recent Chinese New year festive season.
Malaysia’s favourite home improvement retailer activated its popular “You Share, We Donate” campaign, urging Malaysians to like and share its Chinese New Year webfilm entitled ‘Family’ on the MR DIY official Facebook page. The 3.5-minute ‘Family” webfilm depicts the story of three multiracial friends, who remained faithful to the values they were taught at the orphanage they were brought up in, and how they returned to the orphanage to celebrate Chinese New Year. The “You Share, We Donate” effort commits to channel donations equivalent to the number of shares the webfilm generates, to different charity organisations.
The webfilm inspired a total of 1,380 shares on Facebook and received more than 11.8 million combined views on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, prompting the retailer to channel a total donation of RM4,140 in cash vouchers (RM1,380 each) to three children’s homes - House of Love, SHELTER - Home for Children, and BRDB Rotary Children Residence. Apart from the cash vouchers, each home received nasal, saliva, and whistle COVID-19 self-test kits, as well as face masks. The MR DIY team also conducted self-testing tutorials and educated the children on how to properly wear face masks.
The “You Share, We Donate” donation was an addition to the MR DIY’s nationwide effort, which saw the retailer distributing more than 1,000 test kits to 23 charity homes across the country recently. Commenting on the initiative, Alex Goh, Head of Marketing, MR DIY Group said, “Every festive season, MR DIY produces a webfilm designed to inspire Malaysians to think of others during the celebration. As a homegrown Malaysian brand, we want to celebrate the unique traits that make us a true community. The “You Share, We Donate” initiative helps spread this message of #kitajagakita. By committing to donate for every share, we also ensure our most vulnerable communities are not left behind.
“We thank Malaysians for supporting this annual cause. Initiatives like this “You Share, We Donate” campaign help ensure more Malaysians have access to pandemic essentials,” added Goh.
Goh added that the retailer was also supporting the national pandemic effort by ensuring the sufficient supply of a variety of pandemic essentials and personal protective equipment at “Always Low Prices”, including nasal, saliva, and whistle test kits, hand sanitisers and face shields.
The “You Share, We Donate” initiative was launched in 2020.
