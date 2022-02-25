Sharing is caring

MR DIY Group (M) Berhad (MR DIY) once again turned to social media to ensure underprivileged communities were not left behind during the recent Chinese New year festive season.

Malaysia’s favourite home improvement retailer activated its popular “You Share, We Donate” campaign, urging Malaysians to like and share its Chinese New Year webfilm entitled ‘Family’ on the MR DIY official Facebook page. The 3.5-minute ‘Family” webfilm depicts the story of three multiracial friends, who remained faithful to the values they were taught at the orphanage they were brought up in, and how they returned to the orphanage to celebrate Chinese New Year. The “You Share, We Donate” effort commits to channel donations equivalent to the number of shares the webfilm generates, to different charity organisations.

The webfilm inspired a total of 1,380 shares on Facebook and received more than 11.8 million combined views on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, prompting the retailer to channel a total donation of RM4,140 in cash vouchers (RM1,380 each) to three children’s homes - House of Love, SHELTER - Home for Children, and BRDB Rotary Children Residence. Apart from the cash vouchers, each home received nasal, saliva, and whistle COVID-19 self-test kits, as well as face masks. The MR DIY team also conducted self-testing tutorials and educated the children on how to properly wear face masks.