Sharing the love

Mamee-Double Decker Sdn Bhd, a well-loved Malaysian brand, has launched an initiative to help those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign, Sama-Sama, is the brainchild of Mamee Employees (known as Monstars), and runs from August to December 2020. The heart of the campaign is for Monstars to provide two million Mamee Care Packs to those in need. The Mamee Care Packs consist of the brand’s signature Mamee Noodles and the newly launched Mamee Monster Thin Thin bisnack.

As part of the campaign, members of the public are invited to nominate beneficiaries of these Mamee Care Packs. The beneficiaries can include charity homes, orphanages, old folks’ homes, the homeless, and others impacted during these trying times. Nominations can be submitted via social media, by tagging @MameeNoodlesMY or @IamMameeMonster on Instagram, from now up to Dec 31, 2020.

Mamee-Double Decker Sdn Bhd will also be working alongside the following organisations to deliver the Mamee Care Packs to chosen beneficiaries: • Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (under agency of Ministry of Women, Family and Community development) • Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan • Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia • Majlis Agama Islam WP • Food Bank Jabatan Agama Islam WP • Muslim Care Malaysia Society • Persatuan Ibu Bapa & Anak-Anak Kanser Malaysia • Jabatan Agama Islam Pahang • Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka • JabatanKemajuan Islam Malaysia • Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya • Dewan Perdagangan Islam Malaysia • Lembaga Zakat Kedah • Human Aid Selangor • Pertubuhan Kebaikan (Kindness Malaysia) • Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad • Nirwana Group Sdn Bhd • Maslee Express Sdn Bhd • CS Brothers Biscuits & Confectionary Sdn Bhd • Pasaraya KS Chu Sdn Bhd The campaign also has other activities in the pipeline, including a singalong with singer-songwriter Hanie Soraya on Aug 14.