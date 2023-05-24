$!Sharp Launches its Latest AQUOS XLED 4K TV

SHARP Corporation officially announced the entry of its latest AQUOS XLED 4K TV to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The market includes Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Taiwan, the Middle East, and Africa.

This is an upgrade of its earlier introduced AQUOS XLED in Japan in 2021, the technology that combines the best part of LCD and OLED TVs. The latest model is set to define a new generation flagship TV with artistic design, as well as excellent innovations, bringing users a “True to Life” viewing experience reaching new heights. With its revolutionary technologies, the AQUOS XLED 4K TV has proven to be the best TV Sharp has produced in the 4K TV segment over the years as it delivers exceptional picture and audio quality.

Hirofumi Okamoto, BU President of Sharp Corporation’s TV Systems Business Unit said, “The global television market has developed remarkably over recent decades, notably with the introduction of new and advanced TV technologies. As a result of these innovations, the global TV market has grown.

As the leading Japanese TV brand, Sharp aims to contribute to the market growth by constantly evolving its technology and focusing on innovating premium and large TVs moving forward.”

“Today, we are truly excited to unveil the new generation of AQUOS XLED technology to the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region. We believe that it sets a new standard for home entertainment and elevates the viewing experience for consumers.

In the coming years, we will focus on promoting our TV product, as Sharp has become a well-known household brand in these markets.” said Okamoto.