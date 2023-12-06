Sharp Unveils the New Purefit Plasmacluster Air Purifier for Superior Healthy Living

PETALING JAYA: Sharp Corporation has announced its Purefit Plasmacluster Air Purifier in conjunction with Sharp 2023 Regional Product Launch, featuring a modern design with natural textures to seamlessly blend with interior spaces, combined with innovative technologies, all to elevate the well-being as well as the lifestyle value of consumers. With 99.81% of the Earth’s surface levels covered in air pollution below safe levels, air pollution remains a worldwide problem that continues to cause harm at all stages of life, hence the newly launched product by Sharp intends to tackle this.

“As a pioneering company in home appliances, we are proud to launch the Purefit Plasmacluster Air Purifier as part of Sharp’s ongoing commitment to deliver unique Japanese innovative solutions dedicated to meeting the needs of modern urban living that enhances people’s lives. “Powered by our revolutionary Plasmacluster technology, we understand the impact of air quality on our daily lives and remain committed to enhancing the well-being and lifestyle of our consumers while ensuring the health of the planet,” said PCI/HC Division of Smart Appliances and Solutions BU head, Hideyuki Nagamine. Purefit Plasmacluster Air purifier uses various unique technologies in harmony with people’s lifestyle. By the new “dual suction” structure, it realises obvious compact body size (333 mm x 330mm x 578mm) for its coverage area (84m2/JEMA standard), and combined with SHARP unique COANDA air flow technology as well as the triple filtering system, it provides authentic air purification performance and user experiences.