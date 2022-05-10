Shell Malaysia launches limited edition Shell Motorsports Collection

KUALA LUMPUR: Bring out your inner child and race together with family and friends with the latest Shell Motorsports Collection featuring Bluetooth-controlled cars from some of Shell’s most prestigious partnerships in the motorsports arena. For the first time, an array of OEM and Motorsports partnerships were brought together to tell the story of Shell’s differentiated fuel, Shell V-Power’s performance. The strength of our Shell V-Power is reflected in our robust partnership, where Shell tested the fuel performance in extreme condition on the track and applied it to the fuels available for customers on the road. The latest Shell Motorsports Collection of high-performance cars features 7 models from some of the world’s top motorsport teams partnered with Shell. These models include: ● Ferrari SF90 ● BMW M4 Motorsport ● Nissan Formula E Gen 2 Car ● Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC ● Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT ● Team Penske Indycar ● Team Penske Ford Mustang GT.

The Shell Motorsport Collection has a special feature, the proprietary Smart Battery, which integrates a Bluetooth chip within a rechargeable lithium cell, developed in partnership with BrandBase and 12 right holders such as Ferrari, BMW, Hyundai, Ford, and Nissan. Each car has an electric engine and can be seamlessly controlled by the player’s smartphones via the Shell Racing app. This free app, which is available on App Store and Google Play, combines both remote and digital play. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mobility Shell Malaysia, General Manager Seow Lee Ming explained that each model from the collection represents a significant moment in Shell’s long-standing motorsport history. “Shell was there alongside the earliest motorsport pioneers and had an embedded history within motorsport. The latest collection celebrates some of the best race cars that redefined the racing world such as the Hyundai i20 hybrid rally car and Team Penske’s Indycar,“ Lee Ming said. The Hyundai i20 hybrid rally car won the latest WRC championship in Greece and has secured victories on all terrains – gravel, snow, mixed, and tarmac. On the other hand, Team Penske’s Indycar is a trailblazer in the Indycar industry and boasts a 100% renewable race fuel with a 60% greenhouse gas emissions reduction. “Our customers have always been at the heart of our business. Every time they stop at Shell, we want them to have an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with their family and friends. With our latest collection, we are happy to offer our customers a quick escape from reality, while enjoying an adrenaline-thrilled RC race with their loved ones, anywhere,” she added.