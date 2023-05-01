Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur celebrates 25th Anniversary

For a limited time, a special 2 Days 1 Night package will be created with an astonishing price in the first quarter of 2023.

To celebrate the memorable occasion, the hotel invites guests to stay in the refreshed Imperial Suite located on the 38th floor with stunning city skyline views.

Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur has been the setting for some of life’s most memorable times. From personal events, big and small, to business handshakes that seal the deal, the hotel is honoured to bring people together because life is better when shared.

This year, it has been 25 years since Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur opened its doors in the city’s heart. Known as the “Grand Dame,” the hotel went through a multimillion-dollar transformation with newly redesigned spaces that blend in traditional grandeur and modern simplicity, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance.

Families or larger groups will also have the option to stay in a connecting room that’s perfect for a staycation and equipped with abundant space and light, walk-in closets, free Wi-Fi, sleek marble bathrooms and 24-hour room service. The hotel is a stone’s throw away from LRT and Monorails station which provide access to KL’s most happening landmarks, including the Petronas Twin Towers.

Foodies are in for a delight as the hotel offers a delectable variety of cuisines, starting with the newly reopened Chinese restaurant, Celestial Court, which brings you an array of tempting Cantonese flavours and Essence brings an ultimate gastronomic experience for an eager epicurean, as our culinary experts turn fresh ingredients into sumptuous dishes.

For those who seek tranquillity, pamper yourself by refreshing your well-being at our luxury on-site spa, well-equipped gym, and outdoor pool.

We are proud to have 16 colleagues who have remained with us since the property’s inception in 1997 and have continued to give outstanding service to customers.

This year, the hotel has achieved special awards, starting with The Best Mice Hotel in Malaysia by Haute Grandeur Global Awards and Top 3 Best Business Hotels in Kuala Lumpur by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards. This 5-star hotel enjoys the best of both world experiences - allowing check-in to the main artery of Kuala Lumpur City Centre situated along Jalan Sultan Ismail, and also connects to one of Malaysia’s biggest Expo Centre, MITEC located within 8 minutes reach from Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Our neighbourhood partner, The Row KL, comprises twenty-two 1940s pre-war store buildings that have been renovated into a thriving enclave of independent and complementary.

As the hotel celebrates its anniversary, we warmly greet all beloved guests to walk inside this renowned building and experience many amenities filled with refreshing comforts. At Sheraton, We Invite, We Welcome, We Connect; this is where the world comes together.

Visit www.sheratonimperialkualalumpur.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.