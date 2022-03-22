  1. Spotlight

Shining a light on Malaysia-Japan conversations

Exhibition launches this 28 March 2022 with works from 13 selected artists
Dhan Illiani Yusof - ‘Aisukurimu’ (Video art and performance work). – The Japan FoundationDhan Illiani Yusof - ‘Aisukurimu’ (Video art and performance work). – The Japan Foundation

Kaleidoscope Japan: Online Exhibition” is launching this 28 March with works from 13 selected artists reflecting the artists’ personal perceptions and hopes of Japan and its relationship with Malaysia at https://www.jfklevents.my/kaleidoscopejp/!

Happening for one month from 28 March to 24 April 2022, this exhibition will feature varied conversations surrounding Malaysia-Japan created by ranging disciplines of artists with underlying observations of our social, cultural, political and economic climate.

Beginning with Week 1: Pandang Ke Mana?, Week 2: Identity, Week 3: Myth and Phenomenon to Week 4: Spatial Memory, a series of events is planned on virtual and physical sites to provide space for interactions. Throughout the exhibition period, visitors can dive into each artist’s narrative in small groups during the online Obento Lunch Tour (non-video work) and Oshaberi Supper Tour (video-based work), as well as watch a 12-hour durational hybrid performance by one of the selected artists.

A hybrid pre-launch/free jamming session will be held on 27 March 2022, 6:00 PM at KongsiKL, open to the public.

Yvonne Tan - ‘Reprise after the meeting of a Biwa hoshi and Penglipur Lara’ (writing). Cover art by Perempuan Lawan Art. – The Japan Foundation

“Kaleidoscope Japan” began with an open call held in November 2021. Planned during the pandemic, it was meant to be showcased fully online, but with the situation easing, new elements to the exhibition have been added. All 13 selected artworks, created by artists based in Malaysia, were picked by a panel of juries who are experts in the art arena.

Completed artworks were created in various forms including visual art, moving/static images, film, music, performing arts, literature and architecture.

For more details, visit https://www.jfklevents.my/kaleidoscopejp/

Event list

Pre-launch & Free Jamming (Physical and Virtual event)

Date: March 27, Sunday

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Venue/Platform: KongsiKL (physical event) and Facebook Live via JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page (virtual event)

Oshaberi Supper Tour with Azzad Diah, Roopesh Sitharan and Katsuyuki Hattori

Date: March 29, Tuesday

Time: 9pm – 9.45pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page

Linus Chung - ‘Wondering if there was one’ (video). – The Japan Foundation

Oshaberi Supper Tour with Dhan Illiani Yusof and Linus Chung

Date: April 1, Friday

Time: 9pm – 9.45pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page

Obento Lunch Tour with Wong Xiang Yi

Date: April 6, Wednesday

Time: 1pm – 1.30pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom

Oshaberi Supper Tour with Jun Ong and Shaman Tearoom

Date: April 8, Friday

Time: 10pm – 10.45pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page

Obento Lunch Tour with Yvonne Tan

Date: April 12, Tuesday

Time: 1pm – 1.30pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom

EveryThoughtI’veEverHad: Contemplating the origin of the sun

12-hour durational performance by Tung Jit Yang, Bryan Chang and Arief Hamizan

Date: April 16 – 17, Saturday to Sunday

Time: 7.18pm – 7.07am

Venue/Platform: KongsiKL (physical event) and Twitch (virtual event)

Harold Egn Eswar - Dari Pagalan Ke Motoyasu - The Japan Foundation

Obento Lunch Tour with Harold Reagan Eswar @ Egn

Date: April 19, Tuesday

Time: 1pm – 1,30pm

Venue/Platform: Balai Seni Sabah (physical event) and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page (virtual event)

Oshaberi Supper Tour with Blankmalaysia and Ridhwan Saidi

Date: April 22, Friday

Time: 11pm – 11.45pm

Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page