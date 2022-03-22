Shining a light on Malaysia-Japan conversations

Kaleidoscope Japan: Online Exhibition” is launching this 28 March with works from 13 selected artists reflecting the artists’ personal perceptions and hopes of Japan and its relationship with Malaysia at https://www.jfklevents.my/kaleidoscopejp/!
Happening for one month from 28 March to 24 April 2022, this exhibition will feature varied conversations surrounding Malaysia-Japan created by ranging disciplines of artists with underlying observations of our social, cultural, political and economic climate.
Beginning with Week 1: Pandang Ke Mana?, Week 2: Identity, Week 3: Myth and Phenomenon to Week 4: Spatial Memory, a series of events is planned on virtual and physical sites to provide space for interactions. Throughout the exhibition period, visitors can dive into each artist’s narrative in small groups during the online Obento Lunch Tour (non-video work) and Oshaberi Supper Tour (video-based work), as well as watch a 12-hour durational hybrid performance by one of the selected artists.
A hybrid pre-launch/free jamming session will be held on 27 March 2022, 6:00 PM at KongsiKL, open to the public.
“Kaleidoscope Japan” began with an open call held in November 2021. Planned during the pandemic, it was meant to be showcased fully online, but with the situation easing, new elements to the exhibition have been added. All 13 selected artworks, created by artists based in Malaysia, were picked by a panel of juries who are experts in the art arena.
Completed artworks were created in various forms including visual art, moving/static images, film, music, performing arts, literature and architecture.
For more details, visit https://www.jfklevents.my/kaleidoscopejp/
Event list
Pre-launch & Free Jamming (Physical and Virtual event)
Date: March 27, Sunday
Time: 6pm – 9pm
Venue/Platform: KongsiKL (physical event) and Facebook Live via JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page (virtual event)
Oshaberi Supper Tour with Azzad Diah, Roopesh Sitharan and Katsuyuki Hattori
Date: March 29, Tuesday
Time: 9pm – 9.45pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page
Oshaberi Supper Tour with Dhan Illiani Yusof and Linus Chung
Date: April 1, Friday
Time: 9pm – 9.45pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page
Obento Lunch Tour with Wong Xiang Yi
Date: April 6, Wednesday
Time: 1pm – 1.30pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom
Oshaberi Supper Tour with Jun Ong and Shaman Tearoom
Date: April 8, Friday
Time: 10pm – 10.45pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page
Obento Lunch Tour with Yvonne Tan
Date: April 12, Tuesday
Time: 1pm – 1.30pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom
EveryThoughtI’veEverHad: Contemplating the origin of the sun
12-hour durational performance by Tung Jit Yang, Bryan Chang and Arief Hamizan
Date: April 16 – 17, Saturday to Sunday
Time: 7.18pm – 7.07am
Venue/Platform: KongsiKL (physical event) and Twitch (virtual event)
Obento Lunch Tour with Harold Reagan Eswar @ Egn
Date: April 19, Tuesday
Time: 1pm – 1,30pm
Venue/Platform: Balai Seni Sabah (physical event) and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page (virtual event)
Oshaberi Supper Tour with Blankmalaysia and Ridhwan Saidi
Date: April 22, Friday
Time: 11pm – 11.45pm
Platform: Virtual via Zoom and Facebook Live at JFKL & Kaleidoscope Japan FB Page