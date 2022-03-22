Shining a light on Malaysia-Japan conversations

Kaleidoscope Japan: Online Exhibition” is launching this 28 March with works from 13 selected artists reflecting the artists’ personal perceptions and hopes of Japan and its relationship with Malaysia at https://www.jfklevents.my/kaleidoscopejp/!

Happening for one month from 28 March to 24 April 2022, this exhibition will feature varied conversations surrounding Malaysia-Japan created by ranging disciplines of artists with underlying observations of our social, cultural, political and economic climate.

Beginning with Week 1: Pandang Ke Mana?, Week 2: Identity, Week 3: Myth and Phenomenon to Week 4: Spatial Memory, a series of events is planned on virtual and physical sites to provide space for interactions. Throughout the exhibition period, visitors can dive into each artist’s narrative in small groups during the online Obento Lunch Tour (non-video work) and Oshaberi Supper Tour (video-based work), as well as watch a 12-hour durational hybrid performance by one of the selected artists.

A hybrid pre-launch/free jamming session will be held on 27 March 2022, 6:00 PM at KongsiKL, open to the public.