Shop homegrown brands during MR DIY’s ‘Proudly Made in Malaysia’ campaign

As part of the initiative to celebrate homegrown brands throughout the month of September, home improvement retailer MR DIY is conducting a ‘Proudly Made in Malaysia’ campaign. The retailer is also supporting the Government’s ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ campaign to encourage more Malaysians to shop locally in order to stimulate the country’s economy.

Aimed at encouraging Malaysians to buy local and to be proud of local products in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Malaysia, MR DIY will also be showcasing a wide range of Malaysian product brands available in its stores nationwide and on its online platform, www.mrdiy.com.my, throughout the campaign period.

Additionally, customers can look forward to discounts of up to 25 per cent on more than 30 selected local products across four categories, namely hardware, household, stationery, and car accessories.

Malaysian products on discount at the retailer’s stores across Malaysia and online platform are from local household brands such as Elianware, LAVA, Felton, WAXCO, RAYACO, and of course, MR DIY.

The range of products include water bottles, lunch boxes, stainless steel mugs, mops, brooms, garbage bins, cloth hangers, tool boxes, storage boxes, toilet seats, car boot trays, car care products, notebooks, and many others.