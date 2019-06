KUALA LUMPUR: The rapid adoption of e-commerce can be attributed to several factors like the affordability of products online as well as the convenience that comes with shopping online. In the initial days of online shopping, customers would need to wait more than a week to receive their items, and longer if the items are shipped from overseas.

Over the years, Shopee has successfully been able to reduce the lead time down to about two to three days through better parcel sorting and tracking systems, improved operations, and closer relationships forged with its logistics partners.

Today, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Malaysia, introduced a brand new service - Shopee24 Express Delivery (Shopee24) that is set to be an industry game changer. Shopee24 guarantees Shopee users next day delivery if orders are made by 2pm (excluding Sunday and public holidays), or their next shipment will be free.

Shopee24 is applicable to an assortment of more than 10,000 items from leading brands such as Nescafe, Dutch Lady, Drypers, Dove, Dettol, Khind, Philips and more, where all items can be identified via the “Shopee24” tag. Presently available for users within Klang Valley, Shopee24 serves to answer the call of consumers for speedy fulfillment when shopping online.

“Final mile delivery is a key element in the online purchasing journey,” said Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee.

“We have observed that consumers not only want their online purchases to be delivered in tip-top condition, but there is also an increasing demand for faster deliveries.

“Hence, we are very excited to be introducing the Shopee24 Express Delivery service to address unmet needs for speedy delivery, starting first with Klang Valley and across Malaysia in the near future.

“We believe that our ability to now offer express delivery without charging premium prices and cover a huge product assortment will not only change the way Malaysians shop online, but also impact their lives positively with greater convenience.”

To celebrate the launch of Shopee24 and ensure nothing short of the best deals, Shopee also introduced the Shopee 7.7 Orange Madness campaign. From 24 June to 7 July, Shopee users can indulge in great discounts and specially-curated promotions, games and more:

● RM0.77 Shocking Sale - Not for the faint-hearted, Shopee’s Shocking Sale will take place daily, up to seven times a day with deals from as low as RM0.77.

● Guaranteed Prizes “One or Not”? - Purchase from a list of over 40 high-value items including Xiaomi’s all-new flagship Mi 9T, Samsung Galaxy S10, Haier 50” Ultra HD Smart LED TV, DJI Tello Boost Combo drone, Nintendo set and Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smart Watch for only RM1. If the customer is not the selected buyer, Shopee guarantees a refund of RM1 into their credit card or Shopee wallet.

● Free shipping with a minimum spend of RM27.

● RM7 million worth of vouchers up for grabs and discounts up to 90% across all categories.

● Shopee Quiz at 12.00 pm each weekday where users stand to win from a pool prize of up to two million Shopee coins when they answer all eight questions correctly. Get an extra life when they refer a friend to join the quiz.

The launch of Shopee24 and 7.7 Orange Madness campaign took place during Shopee’s Raya Open House with much style and grandeur.

Guests and the media were treated to a sumptuous lunch at W Kuala Lumpur, while being showered with attractive prizes from lucky draw and activities.

Shopee Celebrity Squad members Shalma Ainaa, Sophia Liana, Fynn Jamal, Nana Mahazan, Zoey Rahman, Irma Hasmie, Nazeera Sardi, Nora Danish, Elyana and Ifa Raziah were also present and given a token of appreciation for their endless support towards the e-commerce platform.

Enjoy special discounts of up to 17% across various celebrity official stores during 7.7 Orange Madness.

On top of that, users can tune in to Shopee Live on the app and watch live streaming sessions daily by brands and sellers on the latest products and reviews. Win prizes from live contests, receive irresistible vouchers and chat with well-known celebrities and influencers as they host the shows. Shopee Live is the latest feature of Shopee, and has aired exciting content including Sarimah’s baby gender reveal as well as saw over 2,000 units of Beautyra’s newest lipstick sold out within minutes.

Partners’ benefits:

Staying true to its tagline of “Creating Safe and Connected Communities”, kipleHome, a residential management solution, will be introducing Shopee24 within its app for kipleHome users to experience seamless shopping convenience.

To commemorate this partnership with Shopee, kipleHome will be giving away RM10,000 worth of Shopee vouchers to kipleHome users for first-time purchase from a dedicated Shopee24 collection page starting 1 July 2019. The Shopee24 service stand to benefit more than 80,000 registered users as kipleHome is expected to onboard a total of 400 residential communities by the end of this year.

Starting its e-commerce journey in Malaysia on a sweet note is Dunkin’ Donuts as it launches its official store on Shopee on 27 June. Malaysians can satisfy their sweet tooth with donuts and beverages vouchers that are redeemable at any Dunkin’ Donuts outlets nationwide. To celebrate the 7.7 Orange Madness campaign, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering users three donuts for only RM7.70.

To know more about 7.7 Orange Madness, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/7-7