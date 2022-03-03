Shopee launch the first mega sale of 2022 with 3.15 Consumer Day!

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches 3.15 Consumer Day, the first mega sale of the year. 3.15 Consumer Day is happening now till 15 March and will bring the excitement of Shopee’s year-end festivals to all users, giving them more reasons to celebrate and reward themselves as they gear up for the year ahead.

Shopee is pioneering 3.15 Consumer Day to bring more value and joy to all shoppers, who are now using e-commerce to fulfil their needs all year round. Everyone can be a part of 3.15 Consumer Day which features the widest variety of products, made better with 95% off deals, free shipping with no minimum spend and the chance to Spin & Win a Nissan Almera.

Adding to the 3.15 celebrations, Shopee welcomes Dato Pandelela Rinong and Datuk Abdul Latif Romly as its 3.15 brand ambassadors in Malaysia. Both athletes have an incredible track record of overcoming tough odds and dedicating their lives towards putting Malaysia on the world map, serving as an inspiration in the way they accomplish great things by prioritising the well-being and celebrating achievements no matter how small. Dato Pandelela has won two Olympic medals and five World Championships medals while Datuk Latif has won two gold medals in the Paralympic Games. He holds the world record for Long Jump T20 until now.

Kenneth Soh, Head Of Marketing Campaigns at Shopee Malaysia said, “This Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day, we want to celebrate you. Be kind to yourself. Go at your own pace, celebrate the small wins and reward yourself. To better serve our consumers, we first have to understand what Malaysians have been buying since 2019.”

“At Shopee, we always put consumers at the heart of what we do, so we consistently innovate new initiatives and campaigns such as the 3.15 Consumer Day to better fulfil their needs” he added.

Understanding Malaysian shopping trends

As more people are accustomed to staying at home, Shopee noticed that many are looking to improve and prioritise themselves in terms of health, well-being and to destress. As such, there was 6 times increase in demand for Self-Care Products on the platform in 2021, compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

Physical wellness, environmental self-care, and social well-being were seen to be the top three self-care trends, as Shopee witnessed an impressive 10 times growth of demand related to better home and living.

As Malaysians paid more attention to their physical wellness, Shopee noted that 42% of self-care items sold last year pertained to personal grooming, supplements, exercise equipment, cooking and baking supplies, sleepwear, and bath and spa.

Due to Malaysians spending more time home with families, Shopee observed a 12 times uplift for snacks and 13 times increase in cooking and baking supplies in 2021 as compared to 2019.

Malaysians were also more and more into environmental self-care, to create a healthier living environment at home. They started new DIY projects, put some new wallpapers on, and grew indoor plants among other activities. This is mirrored by the 12 times increase in demand for home improvement items over 2 years.

Looking at social well-being, more Malaysians are open to the idea of having a furry companion at home as the demand for pet supplies grew 13 times in the space of two years from 2019 to 2021, as owners treat their pets with grooming, homes, pet food and treats and even fashion and accessories.

Taking a deeper dive into keyword searches data in self-care trends, Shopee noted that ‘keropok’ was searched nearly 7 times more in 2020 and over 25 times more in 2021, both as compared to 2019.

‘Kids books’ has also been one of the more popular keyword searches with over 11 times increase in 2020 compared to 2019, as moms and dads turned to Shopee to inculcate reading at a young age.

Additionally, since the launch of ShopeeFood in September 2021, the ‘bubble tea’ keyword search grew by more than 7 times by December last year, signalling a growing trend among Malaysians to reward themselves with some sweet treats through food delivery.

As part of the Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day, Shopee will also launch its #ShopeeCelebratesYou activation to bring more cheer to users across the 3.15 period.

Happening daily on Shopee Live from today till 15 March, users also get to play a game that will keep them on the edge of their seats, called Sampul Misteri. Lucky Callers will be required to answer a Question of the Day to unlock an envelope and stand a chance to walk away with grand cash prizes. Viewers can guess which envelope contains the grand cash prize before the show and stand a chance to win Shopee Coins with the correct guess.

Tune in to TV3 or Shopee Live at 9pm on 15 March to get your hands on the best TV deals in town, while enjoying some mesmerising local celeb performances, plus a little Korean flavour too on the Shopee TV Deals program for 3.15 Consumer Day.

For more information about Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/3-3.