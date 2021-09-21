$!Shopee launches ShopeeFood with loads of promotions

Shopee has expanded its services with the latest addition of ShopeeFood in Malaysia. Through this, users can shop for all their needs, including food delivery, on Shopee. The service will be rolled out in batches to over 8 million Malaysians in the Klang Valley starting 24 September. Users can enjoy access to a multitude of food and beverage options via ShopeeFood such as A&W, Burger King, Nando’s, Starbucks, Tealive and even food from local street food stalls.

Terence Pang, Chief Operating Officer at Shopee said, “We are delighted to include food delivery as part of the Shopee experience. Malaysians can now shop for all their essentials online, enjoy entertainment on Shopee Live, play their favorite game on Shopee Prizes and satisfy their cravings via the app.” Pang added, “This new service will also enable food and beverage merchants to move online and reach out to more customers, driving long-term growth. We hope that our users and merchant partners will enjoy using ShopeeFood. We will continue to improve our platform and services to better serve the needs of everyone.” Free delivery and discount vouchers for new users

As part of its launch, ShopeeFood is giving new users Free Delivery vouchers with RM10 minimum spend and discount vouchers worth up to RM8. From 24 to 28 September, ShopeeFood will be offering RM10 and below meal deals while stocks last. More ShopeeFood promotions will be announced on their Instagram page, @shopeefood_my. Join Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival