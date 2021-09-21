$!Shopee launches ShopeeFood with loads of promotions

Shopee has expanded its services with the latest addition of ShopeeFood in Malaysia. Through this, users can shop for all their needs, including food delivery, on Shopee. The service will be rolled out in batches to over 8 million Malaysians in the Klang Valley starting 24 September.
Users can enjoy access to a multitude of food and beverage options via ShopeeFood such as A&W, Burger King, Nando’s, Starbucks, Tealive and even food from local street food stalls.
Terence Pang, Chief Operating Officer at Shopee said, “We are delighted to include food delivery as part of the Shopee experience. Malaysians can now shop for all their essentials online, enjoy entertainment on Shopee Live, play their favorite game on Shopee Prizes and satisfy their cravings via the app.”
Pang added, “This new service will also enable food and beverage merchants to move online and reach out to more customers, driving long-term growth. We hope that our users and merchant partners will enjoy using ShopeeFood. We will continue to improve our platform and services to better serve the needs of everyone.”
Free delivery and discount vouchers for new users
As part of its launch, ShopeeFood is giving new users Free Delivery vouchers with RM10 minimum spend and discount vouchers worth up to RM8.
From 24 to 28 September, ShopeeFood will be offering RM10 and below meal deals while stocks last.
More ShopeeFood promotions will be announced on their Instagram page, @shopeefood_my.
Join Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival
Users get to enjoy more deals and promotions on Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival that’s happening until 10 October and Payday Sale that’s happening on 25 September.
The shopping festival offers Free Shipping Vouchers with a minimum spend of RM10 and 50% off Big Brand Discounts. Users also stand a chance to Tap and Win a Toyota Vios.
Catch MeleTOP Bersama Shopee 10.10
Shoppers can also expect a string of entertainment on Shopee Live and Astro Ria on 21 and 28 September, and 5 October at 9pm to catch MeleTOP Bersama Shopee 10.10.
The live event will be hosted by Nabil Ahmad, Shiha Zikir, Issey Fazlisham and Zulin Aziz.
On 9 October at 9pm, Shopee TV Deals – 10.10 Brands Festival Show will take place on Shopee Live and TV3.
During this event, shoppers have 3 extra chances to Tap and Win a Toyota Vios as well as claim 10.10 Only Vouchers of up to 95% off from their favourite brands.
Making the Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival even more exciting are three local brand ambassadors, starting with artist Alif Satar who will kick off the shopping festival, while the other two will be announced in due time.
More coins for ShopeePay users
Adding more cheer to the shopping festival, ShopeePay users are entitled to receive up to 10,101 Shopee Coins every time they top up their mobile wallets from 2 to 9 October.
The coins will be tripled on ShopeePay Day on 1 October. Better yet, users can use the Shopee Coins to offset when they pay for their ShopeeFood orders.
For more information on ShopeeFood, visit ShopeeFood official website.
Check out the Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival at the festival’s official website.