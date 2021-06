In view of the nationwide full lockdown, Go Shop, Malaysia’s leading home shopping and e-commerce platform continues to serve all Malaysians and keep them shopping safely at home with specially curated discounts on a wide range of products available. Customers can continue to purchase essential items on Go Shop’s website and mobile app from the comfort of their own homes.

CEO of Go Shop, Christinne Lim said, “In this era of new normal, home shopping is now a necessity and customers are always on the lookout for differentiated products and value bundles that cater to their personal and families’ need. Go Shop offers quality and reliable goods from health food and groceries to cookware, household appliances, fitness equipment and digital electronics. We will continue to serve our customers, deliver a contactless shopping experience and do our part to flatten the curve.”

“With our Mid-Year Sale campaign, customers enjoy further discounts and free shipping, thus adding more value to their purchases,” Christinne added.

Go Shop’s Mid-Year Sale campaign offers discounts up to 60% off, products below RM30 and final clearance offers from 3 June – 30 June 2021. Customers can also use code ‘MID25’ to enjoy up to RM40 off* for products showcased on Go Shop’s TV programmes.